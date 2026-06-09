Ringers Lands Donegal Catch Creative Account

The Dublin-based agency Ringers has won the creative account for Donegal Catch following a competitive pitch.

The agency will begin work on the account immediately, with new creative work expected to launch later this year.

Keelin Walsh, marketing director at Green Isle Foods, which owns Donegal Catch, said the appointment was driven by the agency’s strategic approach to creativity.

“Donegal Catch has a proud history of great advertising,” she said. “We chose Ringers based on the rigorous approach they took to delivering creative work with real impact. We are confident they are the right team to add to the Donegal Catch legacy of doing great work.”

Miriam Hendrick, managing director at Ringers Creative, said the win was particularly meaningful given the brand’s advertising heritage.

“Donegal Catch is one of those Irish brands with a genuine legacy of great creative work,” she said. “We’re honoured to be trusted with it, and we’re looking forward to doing it justice.”

Donegal Catch is part of Green Isle Foods, which in turn is owned by an Irish investor consortium led by Maurice Hickey, the former CEO of Largo Foods, and is backed by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund. The consortium acquired the company from the UK-based 2 Sisters Food Group in 2019.