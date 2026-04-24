TAM Ireland Picks Fifty5Blue as New TV Audience Research Partner

Fifty5Blue, formerly Kantar Media, is to take over responsibility for providing TAM Ireland with its important television audience research from 2028 onwards.

The research has been carried out by Nielsen Television Audience Measurement since 1996.

According to TAM Ireland, the lengthy procurement and evaluation process represents “a significant step in the continued evolution of Ireland’s audience measurement system, ensuring it remains robust, future-ready and reflective of changing viewing behaviours across linear television and digital video platforms.”

Under the terms of the contract, Fifty5Blue will be responsible for “delivering a modern audience measurement solution designed to meet the needs of broadcasters, advertisers and agencies, while maintaining the high standards of robustness, transparency and independence that underpin the Irish trading currency,” TAM Ireland said.

As part of its brief, Fifty5Blue will establish a nationally representative panel of 1,050 households using its latest measurement technology – combining People Meter and Focal Meter – to deliver clear cross-platform viewing measurement across TV sets, tablets, PCs and smartphones. Recruitment for the panel is expected to begin shortly with the new service planned to launch in January 2028.

Fifty5Blue brings extensive experience in television and video audience measurement across more than 80 international markets, including the UK.

Jill McGrath, CEO of TAM Ireland, said: “Fifty5Blue’s technical expertise and understanding of international measurement standards, and commitment to collaboration were clear throughout the selection process. We look forward to partnering closely together to deliver a measurement system that continues to serve the needs of the Irish market.”

Patrick Béhar, Global CEO, Fifty5Blue, commented: “We are thrilled that TAM Ireland has chosen Fifty5Blue as its partner to deliver the next generation of measurement in Ireland. This achievement reflects the dedication of our teams and continues to demonstrate our capability to provide cutting-edge technology and innovation in audience measurement – as part of our broad commitment to bring clarity to an increasingly complex media landscape.”