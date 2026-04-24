Death of a Sales House as IRS+ Morphs into Creative and Intelligence Network

Following a period of rapid growth and transformation over the past four years, IRS+ has re-framed its business offering and is now positioned as an audio intelligence and creative network.

According to the company, “radio sales” had already become too small a label for how its business has changed and the offerings it has for clients,

“Radio sales houses need to evolve to survive in a dynamic, continually changing marketplace. The rapid rise of emerging new technologies—including the transformative impact of AI—is reshaping how agencies and brands plan, develop, and execute campaigns,” said Peter Smyth, CEO of IRS+.

“This shift presents a timely opportunity that we are strategically positioned to seize upon. As Ireland’s Audio Intelligence & Creative Network, we are the only partner that combines unrivalled local audience insight through 15 local stations, award-winning idea-first creativity, and seamless cross-platform audio activation under one roof. We build audience connections, prove them with invaluable listener and market data while amplifying at a national scale,” he said.

According to Smyth, the transformation began in 2022 when IRS+ launched a first-of-its-kind national study into Local Accent Bias, reinforcing its position as a leading advocate for local Irish voices through its network of stations. Insights from 15,000 respondents confirmed the impact of local accents in advertising—showing that even small gains can drive results, especially in competitive markets where local voices make a difference.

Later that year, IRS+ also redefined its approach to client briefs, shifting to an “Idea First, Media Agnostic” philosophy, Smyth said. “While radio remained central to its identity, the business committed to leading every brief with the most effective creative and media solution rather than defaulting to radio. This direction was reinforced in 2022 through a strategic alliance with FOE, the award-winning agency specialising in ideation, production, and social content.” He said that this reflected a belief that “strong ideas and creativity are the true drivers of innovation and impactful campaigns.”

The alliance transformed the business further and the success of that approach was recognised last week when its collaboration on two briefs with Spark agency yielded five nominations in this year’s Media Awards. “It endorses the view that the IRS+ approach of strong, ongoing partnerships (rather than transactional relationships), produce award-worthy campaigns” Smyth said,

An additional piece of its strategic jigsaw was unveiled earlier this year with the launch of Vocalise from IRS+, the first fully Irish owned digital audio network, in partnership with Digitize, whose partners include BBC, BBC Audio and Channel 4. Vocalise is also powered by Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology.

This, Smyth says, “lives across a network of 21 of Ireland’s best-known radio and digital only radio stations, it marks an important evolution in Irish digital audio with over 6 million listening hours per month.”

He adds that this is an important aspect of the new platform and offers “even more opportunities for more local voices and local content in digital audio programming and brand communications.”

Under the banner of Smarter Audio Everywhere, the platform combines data, insight and precision with creativity, storytelling and trusted local voices, he says.