Three Irish Campaigns in Contention for 2025 Global Best of the Effie Awards

Three Irish Campaigns in Contention for 2025 Global Best of the Effie...

Three Irish campaigns have made it on to the shortlist for the 2025 Global Best the Effie Awards.

In the Government, Institutional & Recruitment category, Publicis Dublin, in collaboration with Core, Ipsos B&A and Coyne Research, made the shortlist of just 47 entries with the HSE’s “Taking Back Control” anti-smoking campaign.

Elsewhere in the same category, Javelin and PHD also made the cut with the Department of Justice’s “Threatening to Share Intimate Images is a Crime with Serious Consequences” campaign.

In the Media Idea/Innovation category, Droga5 Dublin was also nominated for its campaign for Dublin Samaritans, “The 26th Minute: Finding Samaritans Amongst the Keenest of Listeners,” which has already won considerable international recognition for its hyper-targeted audio campaign.

The Global Best of the Best Effie Awards celebrate he most impactful work from around the world, spanning 60 countries and over 130 markets. Gold and Grand winners from 2024 Effie Awards programs were eligible to enter, bringing together the strongest work from across Effie’s global network, showcasing success across diverse markets, categories and objectives.

The 47 Global Grand Effie contenders advanced through an initial round of judging within their respective categories, spanning 27 industry sectors. Entries were evaluated by an international jury of senior marketing leaders, who rigorously assessed each case across the full marketing journey – from challenge and objectives through to insight, execution, and

This year’s contenders reflect a global mix, with strong representation from markets including Brazil, the Netherlands, US, India, South Africa, Romania, Ukraine, and Canada, among others.

Global Grand winners, along with the Iridium Effie – the single most effective campaign in the world – will be announced later this month.



“The Global Best of the Best Effie Awards represent the pinnacle of marketing effectiveness globally,” said Traci Alford, Global CEO of Effie Worldwide. “These contenders have already demonstrated exceptional impact within their markets. Now, they are setting the standard for what effective marketing looks like on a global stage – ideas grounded in insight, brought to life with creativity, and proven through results.”



The full list of the 2025 Global Grand Contenders is available here.