TV Revenues Rise by 3% in Q1 of 2026

TV advertising revenue in Ireland recorded a strong start to the year, rising 3% year-on-year in Q1 2026 to €69.5m, according to figures compiled by Guardian Management Accounting on behalf of TAM Ireland.

Accoding to the TAM Ireland figures, growth was delivered across both linear and broadcaster video on demand (BVOD).

TAM Ireland said that linear revenue increased by just over 2% year-on-year white BVOD posted standout growth of 11% year-on-year.

TAM Ireland also added that “Irish Adults viewed TV for on average 2 hours and 25 minutes every day, of which 84% was consumed live (viewed as scheduled), with 16% time shifted viewing. Broadcasters’ content continues to keep audiences connected and drive conversations nationwide, with relevance at the heart of its appeal.”

It said that TV “continues to deliver against the key pillars of trust and scale, with its proven ability to build brands through mass reach and emotional connection recognised across the industry.”