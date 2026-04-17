Judging for Media Awards 2026 Moves on to Round 2

Following a record number of entries, judging for the second round of the Media Awards 2026 will begin next week following the publication of the shortlisted entries on Wednesday.

The second round of judging involves live presentations to category judges and once again will be hotly contested by the industry’s main media agencies and media owners.

All the major agency groups are well represented on the shortlist including CORE, Dentsu, Havas Media, Omnicom Media Group and WPP Media.

Other shortlisted entrants include DMG Media Ireland, Digital Impact Agency, Spar BWG, Mediahuis, Media 365, RTE, PML Group, Spotify, Media Central, Bauer Media Outdoor, LADBible, IRS+/Foe, Virgin Media Television, The Business Post, The Journal, The Currency, Sky Ireland, The Irish Times, Reach PLC, The Sunday Times, Javelin, Dublin Airport Media Sales, Tesco Media Elevate, Talon and Posterplan.

A full list of all those that made the shortlist is HERE

Jury Chair Dr Rosie Hand, Head of Advertising and Communications, School of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at TU Dublin said: The Media Awards highlight the creativity, talent, and desire to deliver for clients that drives our industry. Congratulations to all those shortlisted and best of luck in the presentation stage

“It’s not just about highlighting individual pieces of work but rather the awards signpost the industry’s upward trajectory and contribution to the economy at large. They also serve to drive standards and growth amongst the best and brightest of our young talent”

The Media Awards 2026 will take place in the Mansion House on Thursday May 9. For more information visit www.mediaawards.ie