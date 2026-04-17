The Irish Marketing Podcast: Banking and Customer Experience in the Digital Age

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped.

This week we talk exclusively to Bank of Ireland’s CMO Laura Lynch about how the bank’s marketing strategy has evolved and its latest multi-faceted brand platform and campaign “Right With You” which was launched two weeks ago.

In the podcast, Lynch talks about how banks need to show up and serve their customers by improving the every day customer experience. She also discusses how the bank has made a strategic pivot from a traditional, product-led approach to a customer-centric model.

The Irish Marketing Podcast also dives into the core thinking behind the bank’s new “Right With You” brand platform which is rooted in building financial confidence and is intentionally designed to support customers at every single life stage, from “cradle to grave.” Lynch also explains how the campaign gained true cut-through and memorability by taking over an entire ad break during the 9 o’clock news break on March 23, broadcasting four different ads back-to-back to create a massive “national moment.”

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by IMJ/Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions. It is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.