Electric Ireland Launches New “Share a Walk” Campaign for Pieta’s Darkness Into Light

With the countdown underway to Pieta’s annual Darkness into Light walk on May 9 gets underway, Electric Ireland, which has been sponsoring the event for 14 year, has launched a new campaign inviting people to “Share a Walk”
The campaign is running across TV, VOD, radio and social.
Developed by Publicis Dublin, in partnership with Dentsu Media, Wilson Hartnell and Verve, the campaign highlights the power of coming together to support Pieta’s vital services.
As part of the campaign, a new Electric Ireland TV ad airs this week, inspired by the real stories of families impacted by suicide. Directed by Cannes Lions winner Max Fisher and produced by Oscar-nominated Andrew Freedman, it tells the story of a mother walking with the son she has lost, showing how sharing even a simple walk can bring light in the darkest moments.
Electric Ireland’s continued partnership with Darkness Into Light reflects its commitment to supporting communities and causes that matter, said Lisa Browne, head of marketing and customer insights, ESB.
“We are proud to mark 14 years of Electric Ireland’s partnership with Pieta’s Darkness Into Light. Our new platform, Share a Walk, reaffirms our commitment to this special event as we renew our sponsorship for a further three years. We invite everyone to Share a Walk with someone they love on 9 May and help make this another successful year of fundraising for Pieta.”
“Electric Ireland deserves huge credit for its continued commitment to addressing an issue that has long been difficult to talk about in Irish society, and for backing the Share a Walk platform. Telling a story of loss and hope requires great sensitivity, so sincere thanks to director Max Fisher and the wider inter‑agency team for the care and collaboration that brought this campaign to life.”
The integrated campaign launched nationwide across AV, VOD, radio, display, content and PR, supported by a refreshed graphic style built around a distinctive sunrise motif to encourage participation,” added Ronan Nulty, executive creative director, Publicis Dublin.
Credits:
CLIENT: Electric Ireland
Head of Marketing and Customer Insights: Lisa Browne
Group Sponsorship and PR Manager: Jillian Saunders
Sponsorship Manager: Sarah Gelletlie
PR and Stakeholder Manager: Jackie Phelan
PR & Sponsorship Executive: Eve McDonagh
AGENCY: Publicis Dublin
Executive Creative Director: Ronan Nulty
Associate Creative Director: Pedro Gropo
Business Director: Karen Muckian
Group Account Director: Ruth McCormack
Senior Account Manager: Sophie Burke
Account Manager: Shreesha Hegde
Head of Strategic Planning: Fay Quilligan
Strategy Director: Adriano Eliezer
Head of Production: Niamh Skelly
Junior Producer: Meghan Rowley
PRODUCTION: Antidote
Director: Max Fisher
Executive Producer: Andrew Freedman
Producer: Paula Stewart
Director of Photography: Luke Jacobs
Sound Recordist: Rob Moore
Editor: Stephen Dunne
POST PRODUCTION: Freefolk
VFX Supervisor: Jason Watts
Executive Producer: Laura Ricketts