Electric Ireland Launches New “Share a Walk” Campaign for Pieta’s Darkness Into Light

With the countdown underway to Pieta’s annual Darkness into Light walk on May 9 gets underway, Electric Ireland, which has been sponsoring the event for 14 year, has launched a new campaign inviting people to “Share a Walk”

The campaign is running across TV, VOD, radio and social.

Developed by Publicis Dublin, in partnership with Dentsu Media, Wilson Hartnell and Verve, the campaign highlights the power of coming together to support Pieta’s vital services.

As part of the campaign, a new Electric Ireland TV ad airs this week, inspired by the real stories of families impacted by suicide. Directed by Cannes Lions winner Max Fisher and produced by Oscar-nominated Andrew Freedman, it tells the story of a mother walking with the son she has lost, showing how sharing even a simple walk can bring light in the darkest moments.

Electric Ireland’s continued partnership with Darkness Into Light reflects its commitment to supporting communities and causes that matter, said Lisa Browne, head of marketing and customer insights, ESB.

“We are proud to mark 14 years of Electric Ireland’s partnership with Pieta’s Darkness Into Light. Our new platform, Share a Walk, reaffirms our commitment to this special event as we renew our sponsorship for a further three years. We invite everyone to Share a Walk with someone they love on 9 May and help make this another successful year of fundraising for Pieta.”

“Electric Ireland deserves huge credit for its continued commitment to addressing an issue that has long been difficult to talk about in Irish society, and for backing the Share a Walk platform. Telling a story of loss and hope requires great sensitivity, so sincere thanks to director Max Fisher and the wider inter‑agency team for the care and collaboration that brought this campaign to life.”

The integrated campaign launched nationwide across AV, VOD, radio, display, content and PR, supported by a refreshed graphic style built around a distinctive sunrise motif to encourage participation,” added Ronan Nulty, executive creative director, Publicis Dublin.

Credits:

CLIENT: Electric Ireland

Head of Marketing and Customer Insights: Lisa Browne

Group Sponsorship and PR Manager: Jillian Saunders

Sponsorship Manager: Sarah Gelletlie

PR and Stakeholder Manager: Jackie Phelan

PR & Sponsorship Executive: Eve McDonagh

AGENCY: Publicis Dublin

Executive Creative Director: Ronan Nulty

Associate Creative Director: Pedro Gropo

Business Director: Karen Muckian

Group Account Director: Ruth McCormack

Senior Account Manager: Sophie Burke

Account Manager: Shreesha Hegde

Head of Strategic Planning: Fay Quilligan

Strategy Director: Adriano Eliezer

Head of Production: Niamh Skelly

Junior Producer: Meghan Rowley

PRODUCTION: Antidote

Director: Max Fisher

Executive Producer: Andrew Freedman

Producer: Paula Stewart

Director of Photography: Luke Jacobs

Sound Recordist: Rob Moore

Editor: Stephen Dunne

POST PRODUCTION: Freefolk

VFX Supervisor: Jason Watts

Executive Producer: Laura Ricketts