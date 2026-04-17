Iapi Appoints New Director of Commercial Development & Partnerships

Aoife Joyce, the former head of business operations with the Omnicom-owned OMD Ireland has been appointed as director of commercial development and partnerships with Iapi.

This is a new role within Iapi and follows on from the recent appointment of Niall Carty as director of public affairs as the organisation embarks on a new three-year strategy.

With over 17 years of agency experience behind her, including 15 years with OMD, most recently as business operations director, Joyce will be responsible for “strengthening our relationships across the industry and in developing meaningful commercial partnerships that support the long-term sustainability and growth,” said Iapi.

Welcoming her appointment, Siobhán Masterson, CEO of Iapi, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Aoife Joyce as Director of Commercial Development and Partnerships. This important new role reflects our commitment to continually enhancing the value we deliver to our members, partners and sponsors. Aoife brings exceptional industry insight and experience and will play a key role in strengthening our relationships across the industry and in developing meaningful commercial partnerships that support the long-term sustainability and growth of Iapi and its membership.”