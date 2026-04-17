Ardmore Rolls Out New Brand Experience Offering

In response to growing client demand for multichannel communications designed to bring consumers closer to brands, the Belfast-based marketing communications business Ardmore Group has launched a new business called BX

The independent communications group said the new division is focused on delivering “in the moment” consumer impact by integrating its capabilities across advertising, creative, PR, digital and public affairs.

The BX proposition combines content creation, social strategy, social listening, experiential events and activations, and influencer engagement into a single, unified service designed to help brands extend their reach and influence.

Managing director Miriam Moertl said the launch formalises an approach that has long underpinned the agency’s work.

“BX formalises and strengthens an approach that has always underpinned our work — creating brand experiences fuelled by culture and rooted in authentic moments that help brands grow,” she said.

“In today’s environment, it’s not enough to simply broadcast a message. Brands need to show up meaningfully in the spaces where audiences are most engaged. Our Brand Experience offering ensures every channel works seamlessly together to amplify a brand’s voice, maximise influence and reach, and deliver impact that is not just seen, but felt.

“By unifying advertising, PR, digital and experiential within a single offering, we are helping clients unlock dynamic growth and deliver measurable results that strengthen both reputation and the bottom line.”

Ardmore said the move reflects broader shifts in the communications landscape, including fragmented audience attention and increasing demand for always-on content.

The group, which has been in operation for more than 37 years, comprises Ardmore, LK Communications, Built for Growth Digital and Confluence Consulting. It is also a member of Worldwide Partners Inc., a global network of independent marketing agencies.

Ardmore employs around 70 staff and works across sectors including retail, FMCG, tourism, transport, luxury, professional services, utilities and the public sector.