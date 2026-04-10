Home Campaigns Ad of the Week Brennans Bread Hires Squeeze Technologist for Latest Campaign

Brennans Bread Hires Squeeze Technologist for Latest Campaign

Brennans Bread, in collaboration with WPP Media’s Invention, has launched a new playful campaign that introduces consumers to the bread’s new official Squeeze Technologist.

According to the agency, “Graham Peters is a passionate and slightly eccentric expert in what he terms ‘Squeezeonomics,’ and he will spearhead Brennans’ commitment to the perfect loaf.”

“His role is to study, perfect and champion the ‘science of squeezing,’ ensuring every Brennans Family Pan delivers optimal bounce-back, softness and reassurance. This innovative campaign transforms an everyday consumer habit – squeezing bread for freshness – into a celebrated craft.”

The heart of the campaign is a four-episode documentary series titled “Squeezeology,” featuring Peters. Audiences will be invited into Graham’s “wonderfully serious world, exploring the nuances of softness, spring, bounce and freshness through hands-on tests and quirky rituals” 

The campaign is amplified across social, offering multiple interactive touchpoints. Fans can engage with interactive elements and learn “Squeeze Glossary Terms” like ‘Bounce-Back Velocity’. This essential glossary for every aspiring Brennans Squeeze Technologist covers the fundamentals behind the perfect squeeze, from bounce-back to the all-important Palm Comfort Rating. Because in Squeezeology… the more you know, the fresher you grow. Freshness you can squeeze. 

“The Brennans ‘squeeze’ is a universal habit, and we saw an incredible opportunity to lean into this insight with creativity,” said David Ahlstrom, head of Invention at WPP Media. “By creating the role of Squeeze Technologist and introducing Graham Peters, we’ve turned a simple act into a compelling narrative that brings Brennans’ core promise of freshness to life. This campaign is about inviting everyone to engage with their bread in a fun, scientific, and memorable way, amplifying Brennans’ quality across every touchpoint.”

Ivan Hammond, Head of Marketing at Brennans Bakeries, praised the initiative: “At Brennans, freshness is paramount and our customers instinctively recognise that. Partnering with Invention on the Squeeze Technologist campaign has allowed us to celebrate this truth in a uniquely Irish and entertaining fashion. Graham’s dedication to ‘Squeezeonomics’ perfectly embodies our commitment to quality, and we’re excited for consumers to join us in this light-hearted take on what makes Brennans Bread ‘Today’s Bread Today’.”

Credits:

CLIENT: Brennans Bread
 Head of Marketing: Ivan Hammond
 Marketing Intern: Lia Guerin

AGENCY: Invention, a WPP Media brand
 Head of Invention: David Ahlstrom
 Creative Director: Emma Morris
 Senior Creative: Luke Wright
 Account Director: Sophie Fitzgerald

MEDIA: Mindshare, a WPP Media brand
 Business Director: Peter Flanagan
 Account Director: Mark Hughes
 Senior Account Manager: Lauren Byrne

PRODUCTION: Fluent
 Director/Producer: Dave McCormack
 Director of Photography: Andrew Cummins
 Shoot Producer: EmmaJane Dunne
 1st AC: Kyle Walsh
 Sound Recordist: Trever Cunningham
 Production Assistant: Ayla Hunt
 HMUA: Julie Martin

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