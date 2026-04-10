Brennans Bread Hires Squeeze Technologist for Latest Campaign

Brennans Bread, in collaboration with WPP Media’s Invention, has launched a new playful campaign that introduces consumers to the bread’s new official Squeeze Technologist.
According to the agency, “Graham Peters is a passionate and slightly eccentric expert in what he terms ‘Squeezeonomics,’ and he will spearhead Brennans’ commitment to the perfect loaf.”
“His role is to study, perfect and champion the ‘science of squeezing,’ ensuring every Brennans Family Pan delivers optimal bounce-back, softness and reassurance. This innovative campaign transforms an everyday consumer habit – squeezing bread for freshness – into a celebrated craft.”
The heart of the campaign is a four-episode documentary series titled “Squeezeology,” featuring Peters. Audiences will be invited into Graham’s “wonderfully serious world, exploring the nuances of softness, spring, bounce and freshness through hands-on tests and quirky rituals”
The campaign is amplified across social, offering multiple interactive touchpoints. Fans can engage with interactive elements and learn “Squeeze Glossary Terms” like ‘Bounce-Back Velocity’. This essential glossary for every aspiring Brennans Squeeze Technologist covers the fundamentals behind the perfect squeeze, from bounce-back to the all-important Palm Comfort Rating. Because in Squeezeology… the more you know, the fresher you grow. Freshness you can squeeze.
“The Brennans ‘squeeze’ is a universal habit, and we saw an incredible opportunity to lean into this insight with creativity,” said David Ahlstrom, head of Invention at WPP Media. “By creating the role of Squeeze Technologist and introducing Graham Peters, we’ve turned a simple act into a compelling narrative that brings Brennans’ core promise of freshness to life. This campaign is about inviting everyone to engage with their bread in a fun, scientific, and memorable way, amplifying Brennans’ quality across every touchpoint.”
Ivan Hammond, Head of Marketing at Brennans Bakeries, praised the initiative: “At Brennans, freshness is paramount and our customers instinctively recognise that. Partnering with Invention on the Squeeze Technologist campaign has allowed us to celebrate this truth in a uniquely Irish and entertaining fashion. Graham’s dedication to ‘Squeezeonomics’ perfectly embodies our commitment to quality, and we’re excited for consumers to join us in this light-hearted take on what makes Brennans Bread ‘Today’s Bread Today’.”
Credits:
CLIENT: Brennans Bread
Head of Marketing: Ivan Hammond
Marketing Intern: Lia Guerin
AGENCY: Invention, a WPP Media brand
Head of Invention: David Ahlstrom
Creative Director: Emma Morris
Senior Creative: Luke Wright
Account Director: Sophie Fitzgerald
MEDIA: Mindshare, a WPP Media brand
Business Director: Peter Flanagan
Account Director: Mark Hughes
Senior Account Manager: Lauren Byrne
PRODUCTION: Fluent
Director/Producer: Dave McCormack
Director of Photography: Andrew Cummins
Shoot Producer: EmmaJane Dunne
1st AC: Kyle Walsh
Sound Recordist: Trever Cunningham
Production Assistant: Ayla Hunt
HMUA: Julie Martin