Brennans Bread Hires Squeeze Technologist for Latest Campaign

Brennans Bread, in collaboration with WPP Media’s Invention, has launched a new playful campaign that introduces consumers to the bread’s new official Squeeze Technologist.

According to the agency, “Graham Peters is a passionate and slightly eccentric expert in what he terms ‘Squeezeonomics,’ and he will spearhead Brennans’ commitment to the perfect loaf.”

“His role is to study, perfect and champion the ‘science of squeezing,’ ensuring every Brennans Family Pan delivers optimal bounce-back, softness and reassurance. This innovative campaign transforms an everyday consumer habit – squeezing bread for freshness – into a celebrated craft.”

The heart of the campaign is a four-episode documentary series titled “Squeezeology,” featuring Peters. Audiences will be invited into Graham’s “wonderfully serious world, exploring the nuances of softness, spring, bounce and freshness through hands-on tests and quirky rituals”

The campaign is amplified across social, offering multiple interactive touchpoints. Fans can engage with interactive elements and learn “Squeeze Glossary Terms” like ‘Bounce-Back Velocity’. This essential glossary for every aspiring Brennans Squeeze Technologist covers the fundamentals behind the perfect squeeze, from bounce-back to the all-important Palm Comfort Rating. Because in Squeezeology… the more you know, the fresher you grow. Freshness you can squeeze.

“The Brennans ‘squeeze’ is a universal habit, and we saw an incredible opportunity to lean into this insight with creativity,” said David Ahlstrom, head of Invention at WPP Media. “By creating the role of Squeeze Technologist and introducing Graham Peters, we’ve turned a simple act into a compelling narrative that brings Brennans’ core promise of freshness to life. This campaign is about inviting everyone to engage with their bread in a fun, scientific, and memorable way, amplifying Brennans’ quality across every touchpoint.”

Ivan Hammond, Head of Marketing at Brennans Bakeries, praised the initiative: “At Brennans, freshness is paramount and our customers instinctively recognise that. Partnering with Invention on the Squeeze Technologist campaign has allowed us to celebrate this truth in a uniquely Irish and entertaining fashion. Graham’s dedication to ‘Squeezeonomics’ perfectly embodies our commitment to quality, and we’re excited for consumers to join us in this light-hearted take on what makes Brennans Bread ‘Today’s Bread Today’.”

Credits:

CLIENT: Brennans Bread

Head of Marketing: Ivan Hammond

Marketing Intern: Lia Guerin

AGENCY: Invention, a WPP Media brand

Head of Invention: David Ahlstrom

Creative Director: Emma Morris

Senior Creative: Luke Wright

Account Director: Sophie Fitzgerald

MEDIA: Mindshare, a WPP Media brand

Business Director: Peter Flanagan

Account Director: Mark Hughes

Senior Account Manager: Lauren Byrne

PRODUCTION: Fluent

Director/Producer: Dave McCormack

Director of Photography: Andrew Cummins

Shoot Producer: EmmaJane Dunne

1st AC: Kyle Walsh

Sound Recordist: Trever Cunningham

Production Assistant: Ayla Hunt

HMUA: Julie Martin