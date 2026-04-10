dmg media Gets the All Clear to Acquire WLR

Following clearance and approval from the CCPC, which is responsible for overseeing M&A activity in the Irish media industry, dmg media Ireland has officially acquired a majority shareholding in Waterford radio station WLR.

The acquisition sees WLR join dmg media Ireland’s expanding portfolio of media brands and further strengthens the group’s position as a multi‑platform media company, now operating across four core pillars: newspapers, consumer digital, B2B and broadcast.

The deal was first announced in December 2025 when the group said it was buying a 75% stake in WLR from the Irish Times Group. Founding director of WLR Des Whelan still retains a 25% stake in the business.

WLR (Waterford Local Radio) is the leading independent radio station serving Waterford city and count attracting 65% of all adults living in Waterford each week and 43% of all adults daily. Broadcasting across FM and digital platforms, WLR has built a loyal and highly engaged audience. It has been awarded Ireland’s Local Radio Station of the Year an unprecedented five times between 2019 and 2024.

The addition of WLR represents a strategic expansion of dmg media Ireland’s presence within the Irish media landscape and marks its first significant move into broadcasting.

Paul Henderson, CEO of dmg media Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the entire WLR team into the dmg media Ireland group. Their professionalism and broadcasting expertise will complement our existing strengths and help us deliver even more engaging content to audiences. dmg media Ireland has built some of the country’s most recognised media brands by connecting with audiences through great content. With WLR, we can now apply that same approach to broadcasting.”

“This marks a significant milestone for WLR and signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the station,” added Michael Byrne, CEO of WLR.

“Over the past decade, radio has evolved far beyond its traditional FM roots into a dynamic, multi‑platform audio experience, and we’ve already made strong progress on that journey. This partnership enables us to accelerate that momentum in a way that is both ambitious and sustainable. The entire WLR team is delighted to be part of dmg media Ireland and looks forward to what we can achieve together.”