Ardmore Reframes the Sustainability Narrative in New Campaign for Dfi

The Belfast-headquartered Ardmore Group has launched a transformative new campaign for the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) designed to reframe the narrative around decarbonisation and sustainable travel in Northern Ireland.

Called “Switch Up Your Journey,” the campaign is running across TV, VOD, radio, social, and OOH formats throughout Northern Ireland.

According to the agency, “the campaign showcases Ardmore’s ability to combine deep strategic insight with creative advantage to tackle complex behavioural challenges.”

Northern Ireland is legally committed to Net Zero under the Climate Change Act (NI) 2022, yet transport remains a primary contributor to emissions. “Big climate targets matter, but they don’t change behaviour on their own,” said Ed Henderson, head of strategy at Ardmore Group.

“We applied a rigorous strategic framework to understand the barriers. We know that appealing to morality alone rarely moves the needle. The underlying friction was honest and familiar: Sustainable travel just isn’t as easy as driving my car. To overcome this, we had to move the conversation from global responsibility to personal empowerment.”

Using a clear ‘switch’ mechanic, the campaign encourages small changes; walking the school run, choosing the bike for shorter trips, hopping on public transport, or moving to EV when the time is right.

Henderson added that real change starts with believing we have the power to do something differently and that little changes can incrementally lead to big changes.

Credits

Client: Department for Infrastructure

Creative: Ardmore Group

Creative Director: Chris Lyttle

Senior Creative: Emily Osbourne

Creative: Jack Blaney

Production Company: Innate Film Productions

Director: Terry Loane

DOP: Carl Quinn

Photography: David Cavan