TAM Ireland Publishes the Shortlist for The TAMIs

The shortlist for this year’s TAMI Awards- Ireland’s TV planning awards- has been published.
Hosted annually by TAM Ireland, the winners will be announced at an afternoon ceremony on May 14 in Dublin with the overall winner of the Grand Prix receiving €100,000 worth of airtime for their brand.
Last year, Zenith, part of Core won the Grand Prix for its work with National Broadband Ireland.
According to TAM Ireland, this year the awards received the highest number of entries ever.
The shortlist in full is below.
BEST TACTICAL USE OF TV
Sky Media for Fierce Mild: Shaken, Not Stirred: Tactical TV That Put Fierce Mild on the Map
Spark Foundry, Part for Core for Philadelphia: Ireland You’ve Got a Friend in Philly
Mindshare for Hellman’s: Hellman’s and VMTV Ranch It!
BEST TV STRATEGY
Havas Media for Irish Independent: Irish Independent – Written All Over Ireland
Spark Foundry, Part for Core for HSE Quit: From AV Viewing to Quitting Smoking
WPP Media for Purina Gourmet: Gourmet’s AV: Unifying Broadcast & Addressable for Growth
BEST ONGOING USE OF TV
Spark Foundry, Part of Core for Cadbury: A Glass and a Half of Growth- How Cadbury use TV as a Brand Growth Engine
Havas Media for Domino’s: Domino’s – Yodeling To The Top
Zenith, Part of Core for McDonalds: Entering the Golden Arch Age of TV
Javelin for Toyota: The Long Game: Five Years at #1 Through Always-On TV
BEST USE OF INNOVATION
Initiative for HelloFresh: Bringing Back Dinnertime with HelloFresh
VMTV and PHD for Diageo: Diageo – Scaling Accessibility Across Irish Sport & Entertainment
RTÉ Media Sales and Dentsu for Heinz: Heinz “How Video made Mayo the star”
4Sales Ireland for E4 Extra: Flipping the script: E4 Extra and Linear TV Innovation
BEST USE OF TV SPONSORSHIP
Core Sponsorship for Mercedes Benz: Desire by Deception Mercedes Benz and The Traitors Ireland
OMD Ireland for SSE: Powered by People – A New Game Plan
Core for Very: A ‘Very’ Proud Sponsor of The Traitors Ireland
AV PLANNER OF THE YEAR
Darragh Cleary: Initiative
Michael Robinson: Core
TJ Carroll: Virgin Media TV
Rikky Britton: OMD
AV TEAM OF THE YEAR
Core: AV Excellence at Scale
4 Sales Ireland/Medialink: 4Sales Ireland/Medialink – 2025, A Year 4 Growth
Omnicom Media Group: AVengers Assemble-From Strategy to Screen, and Everything In Between!
Virgin Media Television: VMTV Commercial Team – Who We Are: Bold, Straight-Up, People-People
RTÉ: A Return to Peak Performance: RTÉ AV’s Exceptional 2025
WPP Media: We Power Partnerships