Droga5 Dublin Rolls Out New Campaign to Highlight Vhi’s Healthcare Services

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has launched a new campaign for Vhi to highlight the company’s ongoing transition from a traditional health insurer to a total healthcare provider.

The campaign is running across broadcast AV, radio, out-of-home, digital and social channels.

Called ‘When It Means Everything’, the campaign also highlights the human impact of Vhi’s services, from Hospital at Home and NurseLine 24/7 to women’s health clinics, sports physiotherapy and hand therapy.

At the heart of the campaign is an emotional launch film that follows a family benefitting from Vhi’s Hospital at Home service, showing how receiving hospital level care at home allows everyday life, including reading a bedtime story to a child, to continue. This narrative approach is echoed across out-of-home, digital, social and radio executions, each focused on real, relatable moments that reflect Vhi members’ diverse healthcare needs.

According to Anthony Ortuso, associate creative director at Droga5 Dublin: “This year we’re building on our long-term platform by highlighting the emotional impact of Vhi’s care. The right support at the right time is more than convenient; it can really mean everything to a person. Vhi’s growing range of connected services means that they can be that support, no matter the life stage.”

“Our members’ health needs are wide-ranging, and our clinical teams are dedicated to meeting them with the highest standard of care — whether that’s 24/7 expert reassurance over the phone, hospital level treatment delivered safely in the comfort of their home, or specialised support to help them feel at their best, physically and mentally. This campaign reflects the depth of that expertise and the heart behind it, because helping our members live longer, stronger, healthier lives is at the core of everything we do,” Roseanna Ellis, digital marketing manager at Vhi.

Credits:

Client: Vhi

Head of Marketing: Adam Bacon

Marketing Communications Manager: Orla Caffrey

Brand Manager: Emmet O’Callaghan

Digital Marketing Manager: Roseanna Ellis

Digital Marketing Specialist: Ciara Shaughnessy

AGENCY: Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song

CEO: Jimi McGrath

Chief Creative Officer: Jen Speirs

Chief Strategy Officer: Emma Sharkey

Creative Director: Ray Swan

Associate Creative Director: Anthony Ortuso

Senior Art Director: Bruno Lopes

Head of Engagement: Emer Fitzgerald

Head of Production: Jessica Bermingham

Producer: Siobhan Coakley

Senior Producer: Alex Cullen

Agency Director: James Moore

Account Director: Susan Nelis

Account Manager: Steven Nagle

PRODUCTION (TV): Park Pictures

Director: Katina Mercadante

Managing Director: Fran Thompson

Head of Production: Fred Deedes

Executive Producer: Vyvy Ly

Producer: Jed Hubbard

Director of Photography: Luke Jacobs

Production Manager: Francesca Resteghini

DUBLIN SERVICE COMPANY: Sweet Media

Service Company Producer: Emma O’Beirne

Production Manager: Treasa O’Friel

PRODUCTION (SOCIAL & PHOTOGRAPHY): Heritage Films

Director: Imogen Harrison

Photographer: Doreen Kilfeather

Producer: Grainne Dwyer

Producer: Zoë Brennan Whitmore

Producer: Emily Power

Director of Photography: Aidan Gault

ISL Monitor: Aoife Harrington

ISL Interpreter: Eoghan Hand