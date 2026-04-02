Droga5 Dublin Rolls Out New Campaign to Highlight Vhi’s Healthcare Services

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has launched a new campaign for Vhi to highlight the company’s ongoing transition from a traditional health insurer to a total healthcare provider.
The campaign is running across broadcast AV, radio, out-of-home, digital and social channels.
Called ‘When It Means Everything’, the campaign also highlights the human impact of Vhi’s services, from Hospital at Home and NurseLine 24/7 to women’s health clinics, sports physiotherapy and hand therapy.
At the heart of the campaign is an emotional launch film that follows a family benefitting from Vhi’s Hospital at Home service, showing how receiving hospital level care at home allows everyday life, including reading a bedtime story to a child, to continue. This narrative approach is echoed across out-of-home, digital, social and radio executions, each focused on real, relatable moments that reflect Vhi members’ diverse healthcare needs.
According to Anthony Ortuso, associate creative director at Droga5 Dublin: “This year we’re building on our long-term platform by highlighting the emotional impact of Vhi’s care. The right support at the right time is more than convenient; it can really mean everything to a person. Vhi’s growing range of connected services means that they can be that support, no matter the life stage.”
“Our members’ health needs are wide-ranging, and our clinical teams are dedicated to meeting them with the highest standard of care — whether that’s 24/7 expert reassurance over the phone, hospital level treatment delivered safely in the comfort of their home, or specialised support to help them feel at their best, physically and mentally. This campaign reflects the depth of that expertise and the heart behind it, because helping our members live longer, stronger, healthier lives is at the core of everything we do,” Roseanna Ellis, digital marketing manager at Vhi.
Credits:
Client: Vhi
Head of Marketing: Adam Bacon
Marketing Communications Manager: Orla Caffrey
Brand Manager: Emmet O’Callaghan
Digital Marketing Manager: Roseanna Ellis
Digital Marketing Specialist: Ciara Shaughnessy
AGENCY: Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song
CEO: Jimi McGrath
Chief Creative Officer: Jen Speirs
Chief Strategy Officer: Emma Sharkey
Creative Director: Ray Swan
Associate Creative Director: Anthony Ortuso
Senior Art Director: Bruno Lopes
Head of Engagement: Emer Fitzgerald
Head of Production: Jessica Bermingham
Producer: Siobhan Coakley
Senior Producer: Alex Cullen
Agency Director: James Moore
Account Director: Susan Nelis
Account Manager: Steven Nagle
PRODUCTION (TV): Park Pictures
Director: Katina Mercadante
Managing Director: Fran Thompson
Head of Production: Fred Deedes
Executive Producer: Vyvy Ly
Producer: Jed Hubbard
Director of Photography: Luke Jacobs
Production Manager: Francesca Resteghini
DUBLIN SERVICE COMPANY: Sweet Media
Service Company Producer: Emma O’Beirne
Production Manager: Treasa O’Friel
PRODUCTION (SOCIAL & PHOTOGRAPHY): Heritage Films
Director: Imogen Harrison
Photographer: Doreen Kilfeather
Producer: Grainne Dwyer
Producer: Zoë Brennan Whitmore
Producer: Emily Power
Director of Photography: Aidan Gault
ISL Monitor: Aoife Harrington
ISL Interpreter: Eoghan Hand