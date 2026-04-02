Pluto Strengthens Team With Senior Appointments

Creative agency Pluto has appointed Meghan Clapham as designer and Robert Beddall as live producer.

According to the agency, Meghan Clapham has been appointed as a senior creative, “bringing experience in developing thoughtful, visually engaging creative across a range of projects. She will support Pluto’s growing creative output, working across brand, digital and campaign work to deliver high-quality design that connects with audiences.”

In his new role as a producer Beddall, “will play a key role in overseeing production, ensuring projects are delivered seamlessly and to the highest standard for Pluto’s clients.” Prior to joining Pluto Live he spent the last decade working on live experiences in the USA for a number of global brands, including Disney and Netflix.

“I was drawn to Pluto by the people and the energy in the agency,” says Clapham. “There’s a real sense of momentum here, and an openness to ideas that makes it an exciting place to do creative work. It’s been brilliant to get stuck into projects and collaborate with such a talented team.”

Beddall adds: “From the outset, it was clear that Pluto has a strong culture and a clear ambition for the kind of work it wants to produce. The team is incredibly collaborative, and there’s a shared drive to deliver great experiences for clients. I’m delighted to be part of it.”

Amanda Carwood, managing director at Pluto Live!, added: “We’re delighted to have Meghan and Robert join the team. Meghan brings a strong creative perspective and a real attention to detail, while Robert adds valuable production expertise and a calm, solutions-focused approach to delivering live work. Together, they strengthen our ability to deliver standout creative and experiences for our clients. Just as importantly, they’re both fantastic additions to the culture of the agency, and we’re thrilled to have them on board.”