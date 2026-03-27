The Long Lunch is Back to Discuss How TV Ads Sustain a Brand’s Success

TAM Ireland’s The Long Lunch is back again this year in the Aviva on Thursday, April 23 at 12.30pm.

The theme of this year’s lunch is “Enduring Influence: How TV Advertising Sustains Brand Success” and TAM Ireland has lined up two well-known industry speakers to talk about the importance of TV advertising.

The first of these is Deborah Gurofsky, SVP and managing director of Media Pulse and she will share strategies on how to avoid becoming a “one-night stand brand” and why TV is still the best place for lasting love. She will also explain why TV continues to be the most effective medium for cultivating enduring brand loyalty.

Guests will also hear from Jason Brownlee and the team at Colourtext. They will present new Irish-focused research examining the long-term effectiveness of television advertising. Their findings will also delve into how TV influences other marketing channels and, in particular, its capacity to enhance the performance of paid search campaigns.

Tickets are now on sale at https://www.tamireland.ie/the-long-lunch/