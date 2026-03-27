Bank of Ireland Launches New Brand Platform with Four New Campaigns

Bank of Ireland has launched a new brand platform and campaign called “Right With You.

The new platform and campaign was developed in partnership with The Bank Collective by WPP, with Folk VML as creative lead. Other agencies involved in the collaboration include Oliver Ireland and media agency OMD.

The new campaign is running across TV, video-on-demand, social, digital, audio, and OOH as well as branch and ATM integration, and it kicked off with a series of integrated campaigns, showing how Bank of Ireland “supports customers in real financial moments – managing everyday money with confidence, staying ahead of fraud, building their business and helping their children build financial confidence.”

“Confidence is one of the most powerful drivers of economic behaviour. When people feel confident when they’re making financial decisions—no matter how big or small—they thrive,” said Laura Lynch, CMO, Bank of Ireland.

‘Right with you’ is built around that insight. It’s not a campaign line, but a long-term brand platform designed to reflect how Bank of Ireland supports customers. in making confident financial decisions. It provides a clear and consistent expression of our commitment to customers across the organisation, aligning our people around a shared ambition to support financial confidence when it matters most—now, and for generations to come,” she added.

According to the bank, each execution is built from the same core idea, using emotionally resonant storytelling to earn attention while building brand recognition, meaning and commercial impact.

“Our job is to help clients earn an unfair share of attention and use creativity as a multiplier for effectiveness. What I love about this work is the clarity the Bank of Ireland team brought to the challenge from the start. ‘Right with you’ gives Bank of Ireland a simple way to show the power that financial confidence can have on people’s lives,” said Abi Moran, CEO, Folk VML.

“Creative quality is one of the biggest profit drivers marketers control. That’s why Bank of Ireland team have launched four brilliantly integrated campaigns built around emotionally resonant storytelling. It’s the human details and real-life moments that truly make ideas feel more, be more memorable, and ultimately be more effective,” Moran added.

Credits

Client: Bank of Ireland

Group Chief Customer Officer: Aine McCleary

Group Chief Marketing Officer: Laura Lynch

Group Director Brand & Sponsorship: Paula MurphySenior Marketing Manager – Brand, Strategic Projects: Rob Hyland

Senior Marketing Manager – Brand: Eimear Hogan

Senior Marketing Manager – Brand: Naomi Keating

Brand and Communications Manager: Nicky O’Donovan

Agencies: The Bank Collective, Oliver Ireland

Chief Creative Officer: Karl Waters

Associate Creative Director: Steve Kelly

Art Directors: Orla Byrne, Laura O’Carroll, Richard Glendenning

Copywriters: Lisa O’Hanlon, Ted Barry, Simon William Johnson

Chief Executive Officer: Abi Moran

Managing Director: Enda Kelly

Strategy Director: Kim Comiskey

Business Director: Conor Thompson

Account Director: Luke Mulligan

Senior Account Manager: Emily Hull

Producers: Michael Cullen, Eric Brindley

Production Company: Butter

Director: Lorcan Finnegan

Executive Producer: Michael Duffy

Media Agency: OMD

Client Development Director: Rikky Britton

Business Director: Lynn Brennan