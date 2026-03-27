Iapi Members Remain Cautiously Optimistic According to New Research

Iapi has published the results of its Q1 2026 Pathfinder Pulse Survey, conducted in partnership with Amárach Research.

The Q1 2026 survey highlights a mixed outlook for the sector. While overall optimism among agencies remains positive at +11%, expectations for marketing spend for 2026 have weakened, with the sentiment index falling to 46 (down from 68 in November 2025), indicating continued pressure on client budgets.

Despite external pressures, confidence remains strong. Agencies report positive sentiment around new business acquisition, employee recruitment, and turnover growth. Expansion of services (47%) has emerged as the leading opportunity for growth, followed by technology and innovation (37%) and creativity/differentiation (32%).

However, structural challenges persist. Agencies cite concerns over the cost of doing business and regulatory compliance, with attention focussed on regulations related to consumer brands (83%), public sector procurement (72%), AI and copyright (49%), influencers/social media marketing (46%), and public sector procurement (72%).

Siobhán Masterson CEO of Iapi said: “The latest Pathfinder Pulse Survey results highlight how agencies continue to adapt despite a more challenging investment climate, and underline their readiness to embrace technology and innovation to seize new growth opportunities, including the expansion of services.”