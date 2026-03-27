goosebump Makes its Mark With New Campaign and Platform for Bord Bia

After picking up the creative and strategy account for Bord Bia in late 2025, goosebump has launched an integrated campaign, spanning TV, AV, audio and digital, promoting pork and bacon with the Bord Bia Quality Mark as part of a push to reposition the certification through behaviour-led and insight-driven creative.

Targeting consumers aged 25 to 44, the campaign focuses on influencing midweek meal decisions, positioning pork and bacon as convenient, high-quality options for people with busy lifestyles.

At the centre of the creative is “Barry,” a thirty-something navigating the pressures of a tightly scheduled day. Seeking quick but rewarding food choices, he turns to “Maire,” an AI-powered assistant who guides him towards Bord Bia Quality Assured pork and bacon recipes tailored to his routine. A narrative twist reveals that the anticipated dinner occasion is, in fact, Barry’s own personal downtime.

Robert Boyle, executive creative director at goosebump, said the agency deliberately avoided conventional storytelling approaches.

“With a complex message, one trap we wanted to avoid was telling a generalised story or treating our audience as a monolith,” he said. “They are more than media savvy and far from captive, so we conveyed our message through a distinctly idiosyncratic character to boost engagement and memorability.”

The campaign also reflects a broader strategic shift towards behavioural relevance, according to Bríona McArdle, head of strategy at goosebump.

“The strategy was built to encourage behaviour change in busy, routine-led lives by reflecting minute-by-minute, health- and value-seeking lifestyles, while positioning Bord Bia Quality Assured products as a reassuring choice that adds value without adding stress,” she said.

The work represents the first category-specific rollout of Bord Bia’s new “Make Your Mark” platform, which replaces its long-running “Your Food is Our Passion” positioning. The platform is designed to build long-term brand equity for the Quality Mark by connecting more directly with defined audience segments.

Úna FitzGibbon, marketing director at Bord Bia, said the campaign signals a new direction for the organisation’s communications strategy.

“As the first rollout of our QMark ‘Make Your Mark’ platform at a category level, this pork and bacon campaign sets a strong direction for what’s to come,” she said. “It marks a milestone shift as we invite consumers on a new journey to ‘Make Your Mark’, delivering a more tailored and resonant category experience of QMark farm-assured food.”

The campaign also introduces a scalable creative framework, with Bord Bia planning a series of category-led executions under the same platform.

Teresa Brophy, senior manager in Bord Bia’s marketing division, said the work aims to reinforce both consumer trust and the wider value chain behind the Quality Mark.

“This new campaign highlights the benefits of choosing these products for consumers and their families, while also reinforcing the trust and assurance the QMark represents — supporting farmers, producers and the wider community,” she said.

goosebump secured the Bord Bia account following a competitive pitch process managed by Level Pitch in late 2025. As part of the process, agencies were required to develop fully realised creative concepts, with the winning idea progressing directly into production.

Sarah Love, managing director at goosebump, said the transition from pitch to live campaign underscores the strength of the agency-client relationship.

“It is particularly exciting that our original pitch idea is the one now coming to life — proof that belief, collaboration and trust were baked in from day one,” she said.

The campaign is expected to be the first in a series of executions aimed at embedding the Bord Bia Quality Mark more deeply into everyday food decisions, particularly among younger, time-pressed consumers.