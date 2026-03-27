The Irish Marketing Podcast: Why Cultural Identity is Non Negotiable.

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has just dropped.

Earlier in the season, we talked to the former renegade marketer with Paddy Power Ken Roberston. In the second instalment of the interview with the founder of The Tenth Man, he talks about the last eight years and the establishment of The Tenth Man with some hot-desks in an office on Camden Street, right through the agency’s work with Bord Gais Energy, 3 Mobile, Red Bull and its recent work with Kneecap.

During the interview Robertson talks about everything from his contrarian philosophy, how cultural identity is non-negotiable right through to whether there will be a “tell-all” memoir.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by the teams at IMJ/Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions and is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse. It is available on wherever you get you podcast and audio content.