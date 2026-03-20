Deadline for Entries to the Media Awards 2026 Extended to March 31

Following a large volume of requests from stakeholders, the deadline for entries to The Media Awards 2026 has been extended to Tuesday March 31 at 11.59pm.

The Awards will take place in Dublin’s Mansion House on Thursday May 7.The MC for the night is Virgin Media Television’s Collette Fitzpatrick.

Now in their 15th year the Media Awards are the premier advertising and marketing awards programme for agencies, brands and advertisers on the Island of Ireland.

The Awards are judged by a panel of expert Irish and international judges drawn from the wider marketing and advertising industries. The chair of this year’s judging panel is Dr Rosie Hand, Head of Advertising and Communications in the School of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at TU Dublin. A full list of this year’s judges can be viewed HERE

Entries will only be accepted online via the Media Awards Entry Portal. Entry templates and entry kits are also available online. Entrants are also advised that 2026 entries should be submitted directly into the online platform as opposed to uploading a PDF/Doc. Click HERE for more information.

The awards are supported by Platinum Sponsors DMG Media Ireland and Virgin Media Television; Gold Sponsors Bauer Media Group, Mediahuis Ireland, Dunnhumby, and Converge Digital which is sponsoring a new category for 2026, Best Adoption of AI. Silver Sponsors include Elevate by Musgrave, TAM Ireland, Newsbrands Ireland, Radio Centre Ireland, TG4 and recruitment specialist Think Differently.