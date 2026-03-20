Nespresso Partners With GoLoud

The Bauer-owned podcasting platform GoLoud has bagged Nespresso as the sponsor of its food and drink podcast “Dishing It Out”.

Nespresso has singed up to sponsor the podcast for 30 episodes over the next three series.

The podcast, hosted by two of Ireland’s most respected chefs, Gary O’Hanlon and Gareth Mullins, offers an accessible and easy-to-enjoy listen for foodies.

The sponsorship combines integrated in-podcast content, sponsored stings, product placement in studio and tagged video on social media, building a fully connected audio-visual platform for Nespresso Professional within the ‘Dishing It Out’ sphere.

Commenting on the partnership, Gordon Thompson at Nespresso Professional said: ‘’At Nespresso Professional, we are passionate about supporting the hospitality community and celebrating the people who drive Ireland’s vibrant food and drinks culture.

Partnering with the Dishing It Out podcast is a natural fit for us. It brings together expertise, creativity, and real insights in a way that truly resonates with industry professionals. We’re delighted to support Gareth and Gary as they continue to inspire chefs and operators across the country.”

Chef Gary O’Hanlon, co-host of Dishing It Out added: ‘’I’m really looking forward to bringing you season 6 with Gareth. We’re very excited to have Nespresso working with us. If you know Gar and me, you’ll know we love great coffee and great food, so partnering with a brand that’s all about great quality and great taste feels like the perfect match.”