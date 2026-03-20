WPP Media & Lynx Team Up to Ensure The Nation Doesn’t Hold Its Breath

With the Republic of Ireland’s crucial World Cup qualifying match against the Czech Republic kicking off in Prague next Thursday, Mindshare & Invention, part of WPP Media, has teamed up with the Unilever-owned deodorant brand Lynx, for a new campaign called “The Nation Holds its Breath” featuring the legendary football commentator George Hamilton.

According to the collaborators, the campaign is “designed to tackle the pungent realities of passionate Irish football fandom ahead of the crucial March fixtures,” and it “cleverly redefines an iconic sporting phrase to champion the brand’s core message: “Smell Your Best When You Look Your Worst.”

The heart of the campaign beats through a series of short, shareable social videos, including “The Stadium” and “The Car Ride.” Each scenario hilariously depicts unsuspecting fans caught in a moment of pungent distress, only to find sweet, fragrant relief from a well-timed blast of Lynx Fine Fragrance body spray. To top off the videos, the voice of, George Hamilton, provides his iconic commentary, perfectly timing his famous “The nation holds its breath!” line.

“When we concepted ‘The Nation Holds Its…Breath,’ I knew we had struck gold,” states Jennifer King of Lynx Marketing. “It’s not just a clever play on words; it’s a universally relatable truth for anyone who’s ever been in a packed pub, fan zone or stadium. This campaign celebrates the passion of Irish football fans—while Lynx steps in with a light-hearted, but seriously effective, solution. It perfectly embodies our brand ethos of ensuring you can ‘Smell Your Best When You Look Your Worst,’ no matter how wild the celebrations get.”

The short videos will run across social and online channels and will be supported by a 30-second digital audio piece, again featuring George Hamilton and his iconic line. The campaign will be brought further to life through partnerships with Joe.ie and LadBible, while well-known content creators and influencers will be giving their humorous takes and insights on how to smell your best, when you look your worst.

“This campaign is a copywriter’s dream,” adds Greg Colley of Invention, part of WPP Media. “We’ve taken a cultural touchstone, inverted it with a wink and a nod, and created something that’s not just memorable but genuinely shareable. George Hamilton’s involvement brings unparalleled authenticity and warmth, elevating the humour to new heights. We’re confident this will resonate deeply with fans, sparking laughter and ensuring everyone’s matchdays are as fresh as they are thrilling.”

The “Nation Holds Its Breath” campaign officially kicks off this week, running across OLV (Twitch/YouTube) and social platforms , leading up to and throughout the pivotal matches.

“This campaign represents a bold and unified approach that merges a bold global campaign with a brilliantly crafted local approach”, adds Tara Moran from Mindshare. “This immersive and meticulously crafted initiative is set to redefine how Lynx connects with its audience. The campaign leverages high-impact TV spots, high-impact OOH on key match days when football fever peaks, cutting-edge digital storytelling, interactive social media, premium publisher partnerships and influencer collaborations”.

Cretdits:

Client: Unilever Ireland

Head of Marketing: Jennifer King

Assistant Brand Manager: Emma Hickey

Agency : Invention, a WPP Media Brand

Senior Art Director: Greg Colley

Senior Copywriter: Luke Wright

Business Director: Brian Roche

Agency Producer: Katie Michalak

Senior Account Manager: Hugh Kirwan

Account Director: Sarah Bagnall

Mindshare, a WPP Media Brand

Business Director: Tara Moran

Senior Account Manager: Bobby Ring

Senior Account Executive: Sophie Flynn

Strategy Director: Ciara O’Connor

Group Head of Strategy: Chris Cashen

Production House: Fluent Media

Director: Dave McCormack

Producer: Emma Jane Dunne

DOP: Andrew Cummins

Photographer: Eyla Hunt

Camera Assistant: Kyle Walsh

Sound Design: Tinpot Productions

Sean Byrne

Daryl Moorehouse



