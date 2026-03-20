It’s All About the Squeeze in New Brennans Bread Campaign from Folk VML

It’s All About the Squeeze in New Brennans Bread Campaign from Folk...

Folk VML has rolled out a new integrated brand campaign for Brennans Bread designed to “re-establish the brand’s authority around freshness” while showcasing the breadth of its product range.

The campaign runs across TV, VOD, OOH as well as social and in-store promotions.

According to the agency, “at the heart of the campaign is a new TV spot that brings to life the irresistible softness of Brennans bread.”

The light-hearted creative plays on a familiar behaviour among bread shoppers – the instinctive squeeze test to see if it is fresh.

“Brennans is one of Ireland’s most loved brands, but we saw an opportunity to reconnect it with something incredibly powerful – real, sensory freshness. Everyone knows the instinct to give a loaf a squeeze to check how fresh it is, so we turned that simple behaviour into the creative idea. The result is a fun, slightly surreal film that dramatises just how irresistibly soft Brennans bread is,” said Jonny Cullen, creative director, Folk VML

“Brennans has always been rooted in the promise of fresh bread for Irish families, but shoppers’ expectations around freshness continue to evolve. This campaign brings that promise to life in a playful and memorable way while celebrating Brennans iconic Family Pan,” added Ivan Hammond, head of marketing, Brennans Bread.

Credits

Agency: Folk VML

Creative Director: Jonny Cullen

Copywriter: Stephen Kelly

Art Director: Conor Swanton

Head of Planning: Eimear Fitzmaurice

Managing Director: Laura Daley

Senior Account Manager: Sarah Conlan

Account Executive: Emma Finegan

Broadcast Director: Michael Cullen

Senior Producer: Eric Brindley

Client: Brennans Bread

Head of Marketing: Ivan Hammond

Director: Chip Shergold

Production Company: Jaywalk

Media Agency: WPP Media