The Irish Marketing Podcast: Celebrating Irish Audio

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has just dropped, and this week it’s all about celebrating audio creativity with the Irish Audio Awards taking centre stage.

The Irish Audio Awards took place last week in the Smock Alley Theatre and with a full house in attendance on the night, they were hosted by Anton Savage.

This week’s podcast talks to Ciaran Cunningham, CEO of Radiocentre Ireland about the awards while one of the judges, Mark Shanley, executive creative director adam&eve\TBWA talks to host Daryl Moorhouse about judging some the audio entries and what piqued his interest.

In addition, the latest podcast features and interview with Alex Jenkins, CEO of Contagious, one of the guest speakers on the night.

With 11 winners,there was only one Grand Prix Winner and that was Forsman & Bodenfors for its “Seatbelters” campaign for Allianz. On hand was the agency’s Damian Hanley to discuss the winning campaign.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by the treams at IMJ/Adworld and Tinpot Productions. It is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse, and is available on all good podcasting platforms.