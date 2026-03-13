TBWA\Ireland Taps the Voice of an Era for New Initiative to Help Dementia Sufferers

TBWAIreland Taps the Voice of an Era for New Initiative to Help...

TBWA\Ireland is the agency that was behind the much publicised platform TheReplay.ie that was launched this week as part of a collaboration with The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The website, which was built by Fusio, is designed to help people living with dementia to reconnect with some of Ireland’s greatest sporting moments as told by archival content of Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh commentating on many of GAA’s top football and hurling matches over the last 60 years.

According to the agency, The Replay harnesses the emotional power of sporting memory and the familiarity of Mícheál’s voice to trigger reminiscence, spark conversation and support connection between people living with dementia, their families and carers.

Developed in collaboration with The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, the GAA and RTÉ Archives, and with the support of the Ó Muircheartaigh family, the initiative brings together sport, culture and neuroscience to create a new type of storytelling platform one where creativity becomes a tool for wellbeing.

Ireland currently has one of the fastest-growing ageing populations in Europe, with more than 64,000 people living with dementia. Research into reminiscence therapy shows that familiar sounds, music and shared cultural memories can help stimulate recognition, improve mood and encourage conversation.

Accessible at www.TheReplay.ie, the platform allows users to search matches by county, year or final, enabling families and communities to revisit moments that once united the country around radios and televisions across Ireland.

To ensure the project was grounded in both science and lived experience, TBWA worked closely with Professor Richard Roche, Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at Maynooth University, an expert in memory and reminiscence therapy.

“The Replay began with a simple but powerful insight that certain voices are part of our national memory. Mícheál’s is one of them. Sport is one of the most enduring shared memories we have across generations. By bringing together national identity, memory and science, we saw an opportunity to use creativity for meaningful impact”, said Deirdre Waldron, CEO, TBWA\Ireland.

Ed Leamy, executive director, innovation & AI, TBWA\Ireland added: “We talk a lot about what creativity and technology can do for business. This project is a reminder of what it can do for people. Harnessing an archive, a voice and decades of shared cultural memory to restore connection for people living with dementia – that’s creativity and technology at their best.”

“We often think of our memories like we’re watching them on a screen, but in reality, it’s more like mental time-travel. Reminiscence therapy uses visuals, smells, and sounds to help people living with dementia to re-live lost memories. One of the most rewarding parts of this project has been hearing the profound impact Micheál’s unique voice has on people living with dementia and their loved ones,” added Ronán Jennings, strategy director \ head of effectiveness, TBWA\Ireland.

“Mícheál’s voice represents one of the most distinctive cultural and historical legacies our nation has ever produced. His six decades of commentary on our national games is an extraordinary accomplishment unlikely to be replicated. This was our starting place creatively How could we honor this man, preserve our shared heritage, and support those facing hardship? The Replay brings together some of our biggest institutions to do exactly that,” said Adam Crane, creative director.

