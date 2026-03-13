Art Imitates Life in New Boys+Girls Campaign for Colourtrend

Boys+Girls has created a new campaign and brand platform for the the Irish family-owned business Colourtrend.

The campaign, called “Life Swatches” is part of the new brand platform called “For the Life You Create.”

The campaign launched with a large-scale out-of-home takeover, transforming advertising spaces across Ireland into what the brand describes as a “nationwide gallery.”

Bus shelters, six-sheet posters and landmark outdoor locations will feature the Life Swatches artwork, effectively turning everyday OOH media placements into curated exhibition spaces for the abstract paint compositions.

In addition to the OOH rollout, the campaign will extend across television, radio and social media, bringing the creative idea to multiple touchpoints as part of the wider launch of the new brand platform.

The campaign reframes the familiar act of painting colour test swatches as a form of abstract art and it re-interprets the often chaotic process of choosing paint colours as an emotional and personal moment in people’s lives.

Created to introduce Colourtrend’s new brand platform, the campaign is based on the idea that colour choices in the home go beyond decoration and instead represent deeper personal expression.

“The colours we choose for our homes are never just colours. They are expressions of who we are, how we feel and the lives we want to create,” said Rory Hamilton, founder and chief creative officer at Boys + Girls.

“The painting of test swatches felt like a really interesting stage in the painting process. It’s not just when you choose a colour, it can be when you commit to a brand. We wanted to focus on that often overlooked moment in time and reframe the tester swatches you paint on the wall as pieces of art. Like an abstract painting their simplicity holds a much deeper meaning than you might think, marking a moment of change not just in your home, but in your life.”

Each execution within the campaign presents paint swatches as minimalist artworks accompanied by narratives that reflect different life moments – from a teenager redefining their identity to couples negotiating design compromises or homeowners seeking a fresh start through redecorating.

For Dean Ryan, Creative Director at Boys + Girls, the concept emerged from a universal insight about the relationship people have with colour.

“Colour is personal. When we stepped back and looked at those swatches, we realised they capture a moment in the painting journey no brand had really explored. Once we had the idea, we started asking ourselves why someone might paint each swatch. Every reason brought a different emotion to the campaign, and that’s what made it feel real.”

Speaking about the direction of the new platform, David Brennan, CEO of General Paints Group, said the brand aims to reflect the personal role colour plays in people’s lives.

“At Colourtrend, we believe colour is about more than decorating a room, it’s about creating a space for life to happen. ‘For the Life You Create’ celebrates those small but meaningful moments, like painting a paint swatch and imagining the possibilities ahead. As a family owned Irish brand, we’re proud to be part of the homes and stories people create every day.”

