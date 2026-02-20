Aer Lingus College Football Classic Delivered €132m to Local Economy

With tickets for this year’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Texan Christian College (TCU) and University of North Carolina (UNC) go on sale in two weeks time, an economic impact study has revealed that last year’s match generated an estimated €132m for the Irish economy.

The Post-Game Economic Impact Report, compiled by Grant Thornton, noted that a total of 47,226 spectators attended the 2025 matchup between Kansas State’s Wildcats and Iowa State’s Cyclones. Of those, 25,999 were international visitors, including 22,910 from the United States, meaning American fans accounted for nearly half of total attendance.

According to the report, U.S. visitors stayed an average of 7.1 nights, significantly longer than other non-resident attendees, who stayed for an average of two nights.

The game was broadcast live on ESPN in the United States and attracted a peak audience of 4.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched college football game of that week. It was also the second-most watched sports telecast of the entire weekend, behind only golf coverage on NBC.

The television audience included large viewership from Kansas and Iowa, providing Ireland with exposure to new regional U.S. markets.

The report was launched to coincide with a weekend visit to Dublin by TCU director of intercollegiate athletics Mike Buddie, a former Major League Baseball pitcher with the New York Yankees who later transitioned into sports administration.

At the launch of the report, delegates were addressed by Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke, along with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Burke said the findings underscore the growing importance of the event within Ireland’s tourism and economic landscape.

“The success of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, as highlighted in today’s report, shows how important the event is in the annual tourism calendar for visitors and locals alike,” Burke said. “Mixing business, leisure and sport, the event is an opportunity to build links with parts of the United States that Ireland may not have had the opportunity to do otherwise, as well as providing a great spectacle for the thousands who can go to the Aviva Stadium and the millions watching on television.”

He added that the recent establishment of the “Much More Than A Game” committee, co-chaired by an Assistant Secretary General in his department, will help deepen the economic and cultural ties associated with the event.

Fáilte Ireland CEO Caroline Bocquel also described tourism as one of Ireland’s strongest economic drivers.

“Events of this scale show just how significant that impact can be,” Bocquel said. “The Aer Lingus College Football Classic continues to deliver exceptional value for Ireland, attracting tens of thousands of international visitors and generating major national and regional economic benefits.”

She added that the global broadcast reach showcases Ireland to millions of potential future visitors and reinforces the country’s reputation as a host for major international sporting events.

Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton said the Classic strengthens ties between Ireland and North America.

“The Aer Lingus College Football Classic plays an important role in fostering deep connections with North America through sport, culture and education,” Embleton said. “Aer Lingus, as the Irish flag carrier, is proud to fly the teams as well as so many of their supporters to Ireland.”

“This report once again underlines the positive impact these games have for the city and the wider economy,” O’Kane said. “We are encouraged by the strong interest from several top-tier college football programs who are keen to play in Dublin in the years ahead,” said Padraic O’Kane, CEO of EHL Experiences and co-founder of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Tickets for the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic will go on sale in Ireland on March 12, with pre-sale registration available at collegefootballireland.com.