New MD for The Reputations Agency as Niamh Boyle Steps Down

Alan Tyrell, the former managing director of Teneo in Dublin has taken over as CEO of The Reputations Agency after Niamh Boyle has decided to step down from the agency she founded 22 years ago.

According to the agency, “the leadership change is part of a planned succession strategy as The Reputation Agency continues to innovate and grow through the provision of insight-driven strategic advisory in reputation and communication.”

The agency counts many of Ireland’s blue-chip organisations as clients and works with CEOs, leadership teams, and boards “to harness the power of reputation for client transformation and growth.” It also publishes the annual Irish Reputation Index and the Ireland Sustainability Reputation Index in collaboration with the global Reputation Index.

The Reputations Agency is part of Jim Donnelly’s Creative Communications Group which also includes goosebump, Mindshare/WPP Media and Folk VML which also includes WPP as a shareholder.

“I am delighted to welcome Alan to our business following a competitive recruitment process in 2025,” said Niamh Boyle.

“Alan is a highly experienced leader in communication and business strategy with over 25 years of experience working in consultancy and in-house. His joining the firm will lead it into the next phase of our development, and we aim to bring innovative new approaches to solving our clients’ most pressing business needs.

Commenting on his appointment, Alan Tyrrell, incoming CEO of The Reputations Agency, said: “I’ve always admired and respected the pioneering approach to reputation and value creation championed by Niamh and The Reputations Agency. As CEOs and leadership teams grapple with unparalleled technological, economic, and societal change, the unique focus of The Reputations Agency on insight-driven strategic reputation is now more important than ever. Joining such a strong team and helping clients to harness the power of their reputation is an opportunity and a challenge I am excited to take up. I look forward to collaborating with the team, partners, and clients in the next phase of growth and continuing to set a benchmark for excellence in reputation and communication strategy.”

As a senior managing director within Teneo, Tyrrell has played a key role in the recent development of the business, particularly when it comes to corporate reputation and corporate affairs across financial services, technology, education, mining, healthcare and FMCG. A chartered director with the Institute of Directors, he also holds a Masters in Strategic Management. Until recently, he was on the Board of Teen Turn, an organisation dedicated to empowering teenage girls from underserved communities to achieve their full potential. He previously served as Vice-Chair of Glencree, an organisation dedicated to developing and sustaining peace on the island of Ireland.