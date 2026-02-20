Kieran O’Donovan Pivots to Lead Belong To as CEO

Kieran O’Donovan, the former head of client service at Thinkhouse is to take on a new role as CEO of Belong To- LGBTQ+ Ireland.

O’Donovan has worked in the advertising and marketing industry for 18 years across several leading Irish independent and international agencies including Boys + Girls, Publicis Dublin, TBWA Dublin and Chemistry. The move signals a growing trend of top-tier private sector talent migrating to social impact leadership.

“After 18 years helping brands navigate youth culture, I’ve seen how quickly narratives can shift,” said O’Donovan. “I’m moving to the NGO sector because I believe advocacy needs to move at the speed of an agency. By bringing the same strategic rigour and digital-first thinking we use in the commercial world, we can strengthen how we protect and empower LGBTQ+ youth in an increasingly complex environment.”

Patricia Carey, Chairperson, Belong To added: “Kieran’s expertise is a game-changer for Belong To. At a time when young people need to feel more connected and supported than ever, Kieran’s ability to build authentic communities will ensure our message of inclusion reaches every corner of Ireland. As our new CEO, he brings the vision we need to make sure no LGBTQ+ young person feels they have to walk their journey alone.”