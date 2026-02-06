Energia Renews Sponsorship of the Indo Sport Rugby Podcast

Energia has renewed its sponsorship of Indo Sport Rugby podcast for 2026.

The podcast, which is hosted by Joe Molloy, delivers a weekday rundown of the biggest sports stories. The extension of Energia’s support comes as the partnership expands further into rugby coverage across the Mediahuis portfolio. Energia is also investing in the sponsorship of Mediahuis Ireland’s flagship rugby podcast, The Left Wing, which has grown to reach over 59,000 unique listeners per month.

As part of the partnership, Indo Sport Rugby and Energia brought the conversation live to The Helix in Dublin for a special Six Nations 2026 preview event last Friday night. Indo Sport host Joe Molloy was joined on stage by Ireland internationals Luke Fitzgerald and Ian Madigan, former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan, and Irish Independent journalists Sinéad Kissane and Will Slattery for an evening of analysis, opinion and entertainment in front of a packed Mahony Hall audience.

“Energia is delighted to renew our sponsorship of Indo Sport Rugby with Joe Molloy and to deepen our partnership with Mediahuis across Irish rugby coverage,” said Lorna Danaher, sponsorship and events manager, Energia. “As proud partners of Irish Rugby, Leinster Rugby and Connacht Rugby, becoming the podcast’s first ever sponsor was a natural extension of our commitment to the sport at all levels, and Energia has been thrilled to see it evolve into a daily destination for rugby fans.”