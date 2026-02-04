Iarlaith Corcoran Appointed as New Chair of The Marketing Society

The Marketing Society has chosen Iarlaith Corcoran as its new chair.

Corcoran began his career in Research and Insight with SPSS Ireland and went on to hold senior positions with Kantar (formerly Lansdowne Market Research) and RED C Research before joining Opinions as managing director in 2020. Since then, he has led strategic research projects for many of Ireland’s and the world’s leading brands, earning multiple Research Excellence Awards along the way.

In 2025, Opinions enjoyed a standout year, winning several category awards and securing the Grand Prix at the 2025 All Ireland Marketing Awards for its work with Glanbia Performance Nutrition.

“I am truly honoured and very humbled to be chosen to be Chair of the Marketing Society of Ireland,” said Corcoran.

“I have long followed and admired the work done by the Council, and I plan to continue building on the momentum of recent years, empowering our talented council members, delivering inspiring events, deepening alumni engagement, expanding our Research Excellence Awards, and unveiling a few exciting surprises for our members throughout 2026.”