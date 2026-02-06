ICAD & CPI Launch Emerging Director Awards for 2026

The Institute of Creative Advertising and Design (ICAD) and Commercial Producers Ireland (CPI) have announced details of the 2026 Emerging Director Awards which “identify and champion” the next generation fo Irish filmmaking talent.

Over the years the EDAs have proven to be a vital talent pipeline for the Irish screen sector. By exclusively focusing on creatives with less than five years of professional experience, the awards provide essential recognition and opportunity for directors, cinematographers, editors, animators and producers at a pivotal stage of their careers.

“The 2025 programme demonstrated the immense appetite for a platform that combines celebration with tangible career development,” said Sinead Bagnall of Screen Scene and the EDA Committee. “The EDAs are not just about a single night of recognition; they are about providing a springboard for talent to secure commercial work and gain international exposure”.

Supported by Screen Ireland and Screne Scene, the 2026 EDA will form part of day-long event at the Light House Cinema on April 30 2026. The programme includes the screening of all shortlisted work in full, a panel of leading Irish directors and the awards ceremony itself. Vitality, the EDA is an opportunity for emerging talent to connect directly with agencies, studios, and production houses who attend specifically to scout and connect with emerging talent.

Submissions are now open for the 2026 Emerging Director Awards across nine categories, including Short Film, Commercial, Cinematography, and Animation. The deadline in March 6 2026. For more information visit www.edaireland.ie