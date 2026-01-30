Deadline Looming for IAB Ireland’s 2026 Mentoring Programme

IAB Ireland is inviting applications for its Mentoring Programme with the deadline for applications set for February, Friday 6th.

The programme- which is open to IAB Ireland members- is designed to connect rising executives with 4–5 years’ experience with senior leaders from across Ireland’s digital advertising ecosystem, creating powerful mentoring partnerships that go beyond traditional company programmes.

According to IAB Ireland, “What makes this programme truly unique is its cross-industry approach. Mentees gain access to perspectives they wouldn’t typically encounter. They can choose the area of the ecosystem their mentor comes from. For example, an agency mentee might choose to be mentored by a publisher, or a publisher mentee might choose to be mentored by a brand.”

“The programme is about sharing knowledge within Ireland’s digital advertising industry, strengthening connections, and equipping emerging leaders with a holistic view of how the ecosystem works today and where it’s heading. With the accelerated rate of change fuelled by AI adoption, the mentoring programme is particularly relevant to members’ needs in 2026,” IAB Ireland adds.

To ensure every partnership gets off to the strongest possible start, all mentors and mentees take part in a one-hour virtual workshop led by a professional coach. This session sets clear expectations, shares mentoring best practices, and provides practical tools to help participants make the most of the experience from day one.

To find out more about the 2026 programme, click here.