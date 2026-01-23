The Irish Marketing Podcast: From Marketing Innovation to Sports Wearables



Episode 20 of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped.

This week we talk to the founder and CEO of jump the Innovation Agency which recently announced that it has been engaged by MotoGP to develop its brand positioning and strategy with a view to growing the Moto GP fanbase. As part of the podcast, Paul also talks about what innovation looks like at the coalface of marketing and the challenges and opportunities that many companies and their marketers face.

We also go behind the scenes of Pitch Perfect which formed part of the recent Enterprise Week in Dublin. The competition gives six early stage start ups the chance to pitch for €500 in cash and 12 months of free incubator space. It’s an idea I think that’s at the intersection of business and marketing and we talk to Eoin Tuohy from Sports Impact Technologies.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by IMJ Adworld.ie and the team at Tinpot Productions and is presented by Daryl Moorhouse.