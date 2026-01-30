Ballygowan Named as One of the Main Sponsors of the 2027 Ryder Cup

Ballygowan Named as One of the Main Sponsors of the 2027 Ryder...

Ballygowan, the Britvic-owned mineral water brand has inked a deal with the organisers of the 2027 Ryder Cup to become one of the tournament’s Official Supporters.

Taking place in Adare Manor in 2027, 30 minutes away from Ballygowan’s bottling plant in Newcastle West, the sponsorship deal will see the mineral water brand supply thousands of litres of Ballygowan to players, officials, volunteers and attendees throughout the week-long event.

Ballygowan was also one of the official supporters of the 2006 Ryder Cup when it took place in the K Club in Kildare.

The tournament is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of spectators to Adare Manor and reach a global television audience of hundreds of millions, placing Ireland firmly in the international sporting spotlight.

“We are incredibly proud to return as an Official Supporter of the Ryder Cup in 2027,” said Kevin Donnelly, managing director of Britvic Ireland.

“This partnership reflects Ballygowan’s heritage, its local roots in Limerick, and its long-standing connection with professional golf. Given that Ballygowan is bottled and sourced just 24km from Adare Manor, this is a unique opportunity to support one of the world’s greatest sporting events in a way that is local, practical and sustainable.”