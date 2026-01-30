AG1 Seals Sponsorship Deal with Irish Rugby Ahead of Guinness Six Nations

With Ireland facing its crunch opening match in the Guinness Six Nations against France in Paris next Thursday, the nutritional supplement company AG1 has announced a new partnership with Irish Rugby that spans the entire rugby ecosystem, from grassroots right up to Ireland’s Men’s and Women’s national teams.

As part of the sponsorship AG1 becomes Irish Rugby’s Official Daily Nutrition Supplement Partner. As part of the partnership, AG1 will receive match-day branding across all Irish Rugby home fixtures and will engage directly with supporters through exclusive offers and product sampling at stadiums during Ireland’s home matches.

The collaboration marks AG1’s first official sports partnership in Ireland. The company, formerly known as Athletic Greens, makes a number of science-backed daily nutrition products used by professional athletes and high-performance teams worldwide.

“As AG1 continues to grow across Europe and deepen our presence in Ireland, it’s especially meaningful for us to support the iconic Irish Rugby teams and the grassroots game,” said Brian Kearney, vice president of growth, Europe with AG1.

“At AG1, we believe long-term health and performance are built through consistent daily habits. The dedication and resilience shown across Irish Rugby reflect the values we stand for, and we’re proud to support the teams as the Official Daily Nutrition Supplement Partner for the 2026 season.”

Billy Murphy, chairperson of the IRFU commercial & marketing committee, welcomed the new partnership adding “in rugby, our players are constantly pushing their bodies to the limits. Partnering with AG1 gives players, coaches and fans access to research-backed nutritional support and helps empower people to take ownership of their health.”