DMG Media Launches New Property and Interiors Website

dmg media Ireland has launched a new website aimed at Irish movers, renters, and home design enthusiasts.

Called HomeandStyle.ie, the new website also includes a property search function which was created in collaboration with Sherry FitzGerald, the country’s largest estate agency.

The website is edited by lifestyle and property journalist Alanna Gallagher.

“Every home has its own personality and a unique story,” says Gallagher. “Our goal is to capture the ambience that makes a space unforgettable—the details that stop you in your tracks and make you dream.”

She says that HomeandStyle.ie is a destination for “interiors, architecture, and lifestyle inspiration. From chic city pads to character-filled period homes, from self-build triumphs to designer showcases—expect ideas that spark imagination and elevate every space.”

Speaking about the collaboration with dmg media Sarah Duffy, group marketing manager, Sherry FitzGerald, added: “HomeandStyle.ie is a natural fit for how people engage with property today. While location and price remain central to every decision, buyers and sellers are also influenced by lifestyle and design, and this platform brings all those elements together in an accessible way. We are delighted to partner with dmg media Ireland to connect audiences with great content and practical tools as they consider their next move.”

HomeandStyle.ie is about turning inspiration into action for anyone buying, selling, renting, or enhancing their home. Our partnership with Sherry FitzGerald takes this even further giving our audience direct access to Ireland’s leading property experts and portfolio. Together, we are bridging the gap between dreaming and doing,” added Paul Henderson, CEO, dmg media Ireland.