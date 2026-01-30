Tenth Man Causes a Stir with Fenian Hotline Campaign in Belfast

The creative agency The Tenth Man has revealed it was behind the “Fenian Hotline” activation that took over Belfast last week, generating more than 15,000 calls in four days and sparking widespread discussion across social media and national media outlets.

The stunt was delivered via a roaming digital advertising van and powered by a live recorded hotline, was created in partnership with Belfast rap trio Kneecap to build anticipation for the announcement of their forthcoming second album, FENIAN, and the release of its lead single, Liars Tale, which has now been released.

Positioned as an act of deliberate cultural provocation, the “Fenian Hotline” invited members of the public to “report Fenian activity” by phone. Callers were met with a deadpan recorded message and encouraged to leave their own voice notes, triggering a wave of participation that saw thousands of messages recorded and a surge of user-generated content as people tracked the van’s movements across the city in real time.

The activation gained momentum rapidly, ultimately drawing the attention of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), which intercepted the van and shut it down. The intervention further amplified the campaign’s reach, intensifying online debate and media coverage.

The reveal marks the latest chapter in an ongoing creative collaboration between Kneecap and The Tenth Man, a partnership which has blurred the boundaries between advertising, satire, political commentary and contemporary culture.

Ken Robertson, CEO of The Tenth Man, said the activation was designed to provoke immediate and unfiltered public reaction.

“The Fenian Hotline was designed to do one thing: make noise,” he said. “Belfast didn’t just respond, it absolutely hijacked it. Fifteen thousand calls in four days tells you everything — people want culture that feels live, unpredictable and genuinely of the moment. Kneecap are unmatched at creating that energy, and we’re proud to help build hype around the release of FENIAN.”