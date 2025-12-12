NetBet & Talon Deliver Single Leg Takedown

Online sports betting company NetBet has brought a touch of UFC energy to Dublin with a disruptive Out of Home (OOH) execution.

The creative concept played on the UFC-inspired tagline “Single Leg Take Down” – a classic move where a fighter targets one leg, drives forward, and off-balances the opponent to gain control.

Working with creative agency Krow, media owner Collectiv Marketing, NetBet in collaboration with Talon, turned that idea into reality with a bespoke build at a mural site. The billboard gave off the illusion that it was ripped down on one side, transforming a static site into a disruptive OOH moment. As part of the campaign, NetBet also used programmatic OOH at key locations

Alex George at NetBet said: “We wanted to bring the energy of UFC to the streets in a way that fans couldn’t miss. Out of Home gave us the perfect canvas to amplify our sponsorship in a way that demanded attention far beyond fight night”.