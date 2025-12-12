Lumen Research Highlights Effectiveness of Irish Radio for Advertisers

Irish radio is one of the most powerful media channels in the world for driving genuine audience attention, according to carried out by Lumen Research.

At the recent Sounding Out, which was organised by Radiocentre Ireland, Lumen’s Mike Follett presented new evidence that demonstrated that “attention is the critical driver of memory, brand outcomes and even profit- with econometric modelling showing an almost one-to-one relationship between incremental attention and incremental profit.”

The research conducted in partnership with dentsu and Radiocentre Ireland, highlights Ireland’s strong performance in audio attention. Amongst some of the key finding was that Irish radio delivers 35% higher inferred attention and memorability than global norms. In addition, radio is an “attention bargain” — delivering more attentive seconds per euro than many competing media channels.

In terms of its effectiveness, the Lumen research noted several uniquely Irish strengths including the following :

Authenticity: Irish voices, cultural cues and regionally relevant scripts command attention.

Local Craft: Creative made specifically for Irish listeners delivers stronger selective attention and more robust memory encoding.

Context: Radio’s trusted, companion-like listening environment amplifies engagement.

Given the findings, Radiocentre Ireland thinks it is important that advertisers rethink how they plan and evaluate audio, “with attention- not impressions- stepping forward as the true measure of effectiveness.”

“Irish radio has always played a special role in people’s daily lives, and this new research proves just how valuable that connection is for advertisers. Attention is the currency of modern media, and Irish radio is delivering it at world-leading levels. When advertising earns attention, it earns profit — and Irish radio is doing both at world-class levels. These findings should give agencies and brands real confidence that investing in high-quality, locally crafted audio delivers exceptional returns, “said Ciaran Cunningham, CEO, Radiocentre Ireland.

