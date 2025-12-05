Opinions & ReAction Win Grand Prix at Research Excellence Awards

Opinions and ReAction picked up the coveted Grand Prix at the annual Marketing Society’s Research Awards which were held in Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel.

The joint winners also won in the Applied Intelligence & Insight Impact for their work with the Co. Louth-based WaterWipes. Opinions, also won top honours in the Sustainability category.

Elsewhere, jump! picked up two awards in the Brand or Product Development Research category as well as the Strategic Brand Research category for work with Tullamore D.E.W and Paddy Power.

Other winners on the day included Ipsos B&A, Core, RED C Research. A full list of winners is listed below.

“This year’s winners highlight how outstanding research can spark innovation and drive meaningful change. Congratulations to everyone recognised for raising the bar in our industry” said Orlagh Geraghty, chair, Marketing Society of Ireland.

The Research Excellence Awards, organised by the Marketing Society of Ireland, recognise outstanding market research that informs decision-making and fuels effective marketing and communications across Ireland. The awards are now in their 17th year.

The winners of the 2025 Research Excellence Awards are:

Advertising Research (Sponsored by DMG Media Ireland)

Winner: Core Research- HSE

Campaign: Every Second Counts: Reframing Stroke as the Emergency It Is

Business to Business Research (Sponsored by The Business Post)

Winner: Ipsos B&A- An Post

Campaign: Delivering for Tomorrow: Insights for An Post’s B2B eCommerce Transformation.

Strategic Brand Research (Sponsored by Global)

Winner: jump! – Paddy Power

Campaign: Football Playmakers

Media Research (Sponsored by Mediahuis)

Winner: Opinions- Diageo and PHD Ireland

Campaign: Diageo Will Never Settle: Changing How Ireland Sees and Hears Media

Public Policy & Social Research (Sponsored by Fuel)

Winner: RED C Research- An Coimisiún Toghcháin

Campaign: Giving the People of Ireland a Voice

Sustainability (Sponsored by AIB)

Winner: Opinions — Diageo and PHD Ireland

Campaign: Diageo Will Never Settle: Driving Social Sustainability Through Inclusive Media and Advertising. ((This project gave an active voice to individuals currently excluded from advertising campaigns and was designed to drive a real understanding of the issue and sustainable change.)

Brand or Product Development Research (Sponsored by The Outdoor Media Association)

Winner: jump! — Tullamore D.E.W.

Campaign: Café Honey: a new blend of craft, community and culture

Applied Intelligence & Insight Impact

Winner: Opinions & ReAction — WaterWipes

Campaign: Polaris: Building the Future of WaterWipes Through Insight-Led Portfolio Innovation

Grand Prix Award (Sponsored by RTÉ)

Winner: Opinions & ReAction — WaterWipes

Campaign: Polaris: Building the Future of WaterWipes Through Insight-Led Portfolio Innovation