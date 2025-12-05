Zenith Wins Pushes Core to Top of COMvergence’s 2025 Media Tracker

Core has topped COMvergence’s Ireland News Business Barometer (NBB) for the first three quarters of 2025.

According to the NBB, Core Group led Total New Business results at a group level, generating €28m in part due to the global win of Aldi (€16.1m), LinkedIn (€6m) and local win Central Statistics Office (€3.1m).

Omnicom Media Group ranked second with €11m, after picking up Cedar Auto (€5.6m) and Bord Gais Energy (€5m). dentsu, meanwhile, came in a close third with €9.7m, driven by wins from Vodafone (€10m) and Gas Networks Ireland (€3.7m).

COMvergence is a leading global research firm specializing in providing in-depth insights into the media and advertising landscape. Through its comprehensive reports, interactive tools and data analytics, COMvergence helps advertisers, media agencies, consulting firms, and digital advertising platforms to gain a clearer understanding of the competitive landscape, agency performance, and key industry trends.

At the agency level, Zenith (part of Core) was ranked in top position after it picked up accounts worth €23.6m, including Aldi and LinkedIn.

Carat placed second with €15.2m thanks largely to Vodafone (€10m). For its part, PHD came in third after it chalked up the most client wins so far this year, including Bord Gais (€5m), The Irish Times (€1.3m) and Ladbrokes (€1.3m).

In Q1-Q3 2025, COMvergence assessed 34 media account moves and retentions totaling €76.5m. Local reviews made up 49% of the total spend which is on par with the global report average of 56%.

According to the global New Business Barometer (NBB) published by COMvergence, Publicis Media led both total and net new business results, generating €6.6bn in new client billings. This accounts for one-third of all media spend that shifted between agencies in the first nine months of 2025, including Coca-Cola (€718m) in North America and 11 global or regional pitches won including the likes of Barilla, Campari, Friesland Campina, Dropbox, Goodyear, LinkedIn, Mars, Paramount, PayPal, and Santander.

Mediabrands, now part of Omnicom, ranked second with €2.15bn in total new business, driven largely by strong U.S. performance. Two groups completed the top three: Dentsu (winning several pan-European pitches, including BMW, UniCredit, and Vodafone) and OMG, supported by global consolidated wins such as Kimberly-Clark (excl. North America), Intersnack, and Zurich Insurance, as well as multiple U.S. gains.

WPP Media was the only Big 6 group to post a negative result, both in total and in net terms. The group lost 32% (€4.6bn) of the total media spend that shifted agencies, according to the COMvergence research.