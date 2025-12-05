The Irish Marketing Podcast: Fever Pitch

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has just dropped and this week we dwell on a thorny topic that often keeps agencies and their staff awake at night – pitching.
Pitching is a topic that has universal interest across the industry and is an ongoing endeavour that touches all parts of the agency ecosystem from junior account execs, art directors through creative, finance, strategy and senior management.
Pitching is the lifeblood of every agencies business but the stats tell a shocking story.
- Only 5% of pitched work gets produced
- The average agency annual pitching spend is circa €1 million
- Agencies are spending upwards of 15 % of income and 50 % of labour hours on pitching
On todays podcast, we’re speaking to former agency head and current pitch consultant Ray Sheerin who, it’s fair to say, has many thoughts on the topic.
We spoke to Ray about a number of things.
- The background and numbers behind todays pitching industry
- His thoughts and experience dealing with pitches from agency, brand and client sides
- Why the people in the room are the problem when it comes to procurement.
- The dreaded and omnipotent “blended rate”
- His favourite Chemistry pitch memory
The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by IMJ/Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions and is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.