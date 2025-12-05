The Irish Marketing Podcast: Fever Pitch

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has just dropped and this week we dwell on a thorny topic that often keeps agencies and their staff awake at night – pitching.

Pitching is a topic that has universal interest across the industry and is an ongoing endeavour that touches all parts of the agency ecosystem from junior account execs, art directors through creative, finance, strategy and senior management.

Pitching is the lifeblood of every agencies business but the stats tell a shocking story.

Only 5% of pitched work gets produced

The average agency annual pitching spend is circa €1 million

Agencies are spending upwards of 15 % of income and 50 % of labour hours on pitching

On todays podcast, we’re speaking to former agency head and current pitch consultant Ray Sheerin who, it’s fair to say, has many thoughts on the topic.

We spoke to Ray about a number of things.

The background and numbers behind todays pitching industry

His thoughts and experience dealing with pitches from agency, brand and client sides

Why the people in the room are the problem when it comes to procurement.

The dreaded and omnipotent “blended rate”

His favourite Chemistry pitch memory

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by IMJ/Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions and is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.