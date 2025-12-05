Showcasing 2025: OOH in motion

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home – 5th December 2025

Across 2025, many of the campaigns that stood out on Outdoor were not just about what appeared on the screen or panel, but when and where it appeared. From precision dynamic copy to portable formats following crowds to gigs and matches, OOH in motion has played a central role in how brands connect with people in real time.

This week’s Out \ Look takes a tour through some of the year’s most memorable examples of OOH at its most responsive, journey-based and purpose-led, ahead of a second instalment focused on special builds next week.

Crafting relevant copy for specific locations and moments remains one of the most powerful ways to unlock attention on digital OOH. Across the year, brands have leaned into precision dynamic powered by LIVEPOSTER to make context work harder for their campaigns.

Early in the year, FULFIL set the tone with a dynamic plan that evolved across the first weeks of the new year and then across the Six Nations period, tailoring copy and timing for different audiences and match moments. Cheez-It continued the theme on mall and commuter screens, serving playful lunchtime prompts that matched copy to time of day and environment. Maxol’s “In the Bag” creative shifted through breakfast, lunch and treat occasions across Digipoles, kiosks and roadside digital, with Liveposter serving time-specific product line-ups that matched real-world routines.

Retail environments saw dynamic DOOH come into its own. Retail settings, with their mix of footfall and dwell time, offered some of the clearest demonstrations of how dynamic DOOH can guide shoppers in the moments closest to purchase. Avonmore High Protein Soups rotated creatives around mealtime, with lunch and dinner messages served just steps from supermarket entrances. Burger King pointed hungry shoppers to nearby restaurants with mall gallery activity that included a live “open” indicator on screens in close proximity to stores. Dunnes Stores added a seasonal twist, combining daypart and weather triggers to promote summer food ranges when sunshine and temperature aligned. Together, these retail deployments showed how dayparting and proximity combine to influence meal planning and impulse decisions in environments where shoppers are already in a buying mindset.

Dynamic content also helped major brands make more of event-led activity. Diageo used live messaging throughout the year, from contextually aware St Patrick’s Day countdowns for Guinness Storehouse to pub-level capacity updates for the master brand that encouraged consumers to find the perfect pint when local venues were starting to surge. IKEA employed dynamic creative for Click & Collect communications, tailoring copy around locations and store services to help shoppers plan their trips. By adapting copy to store location and service availability, the creative acted as a real-time planning prompt for shoppers navigating different stages of their journey.

Sport and public information provided further proof of the role dynamic OOH can play in keeping messaging current. RTÉ Sport celebrated GAA All-Ireland champions with reactive creative in Dublin on back-to-back weekends, while The Electoral Commission added a live countdown to Polling Day on national digital panels. The latter automatically refreshed each day to reflect the changing timeline to the Presidential Election, turning OOH into a real-time reminder to be ready to vote.

OOH has always excelled at meeting audiences in motion, and 2025 again showed how the medium can follow fans from city streets to stadiums and festival sites.

The summer belonged to two of the biggest music moments in recent memory. When Oasis took over Croke Park for two sold-out nights, the surrounding city became a stage in its own right. OOH carried messaging that moved with the crowds, helping to build anticipation in the lead-up and keep the buzz alive afterwards. Portable formats and strategically timed digital activations followed fan flows up towards Drumcondra, ensuring messaging stayed visible during the key pre- and post-event surges.

Further south, Diageo brought a multifaceted OOH presence to All Together Now. Portable Digivans targeted festivalgoers en route to Curraghmore, while a custom Guinness mural in Portlaw transformed The Clodagh Bar into a large roadside format for the weekend, blurring the line between local pub and branded landmark.

Red Bull’s full Green Line Luas wrap for its White Peach Summer Edition turned a public transport format into a moving festival invite. The peach-pink creative, packed with music and summer cues, ran on a line that connects city centre with stadiums and concert venues.

Frank and Honest Coffee tapped into Sabrina Carpenter’s sold-out 3Arena shows with contextual OOH around the venue and Digivans greeting fans on approach. The creative played off the “Espresso” moment and social buzz, using portable formats to stay close to queues and capture content that travelled well beyond the quays.

Football provided a year-round canvas for contextual OOH. Rockshore’s support of the domestic game was visible from city to coast, including a large-scale 288 Sheet at Rosslare that greeted travellers at the gateway to the south east, and Digivans outside the Aviva Stadium on FAI Cup Final day. The brand’s ongoing association with the League of Ireland ensured a continuous presence around key fixtures, reinforcing its credentials as a beer of Irish football. This strategy highlighted how ongoing event-led visibility keeps the brand in lockstep with supporter routines throughout the season.

Paddy Power once again owned the build-up to Cheltenham with a tongue-in-cheek airport takeover that greeted racegoers before they even boarded their flights. The large-format banner in Dublin Airport’s 2 played up the rivalry between Irish and British runners, using humour and scale to tap into the travelling fans’ mood.

Elsewhere, An Post’s Send & Sell Pre-Loved service appeared on Digivans outside major concerts in Malahide, Marlay Park and the Aviva, with creative tailored to each artist’s audience. National Broadband Ireland used Digivan activity around St Patrick’s Day parades beyond Dublin, highlighting that portable OOH can tap into national cultural moments wherever the crowds gather.

In Dublin city centre, Bank of Ireland and Visa turned Digipanels into a multilingual welcome mat, taking over the loops at Mary Street and King Street with creative in six languages and fully wrapped structures framing the screens.

Sometimes a single static panel can capture a moment just as powerfully. Carlsberg’s “Big Fish to Fry? Probably” creative on Phibsborough Road, positioned beneath the famous Back Page mural referencing Cristiano Ronaldo as a “cod”, began life as a wry pre-match wink ahead of Ireland v Portugal. After an unforgettable 2–0 win for the home side, the panel took on a new life across social feeds and news coverage, underlining how a well-chosen site can become part of the story when events unfold the right way.

Alongside brand campaigns, 2025 also saw OOH used to support public information, safety messages and sustainability goals, often with highly creative executions.

Earlier in the year, Trócaire reimagined one of Ireland’s most familiar charity icons with a large-scale Lenten “box” in the streetscape, bringing a classroom staple into public space. The build underlined how simple, recognisable forms can scale up effectively on OOH.

Safety and public health also featured strongly. Breast Cancer Ireland created a powerful presence on Liberty Hall with a large banner encouraging people to check themselves and learn the signs, using both the scale of the building and the prominence of the site to cut through in the city skyline. The Road Safety Authority took a more intimate approach with “Never use drugs and drive” beermats placed on pub tables, bringing its message right to the point of conversation and decision. The placement aligned the message with real-world moments of decision-making, reinforcing its relevance at the point where behaviour is shaped.



Taken together, these examples show how OOH in 2025 has continued to evolve beyond static placements. Dynamic creative, journey-based planning and purpose-driven messaging are helping brands and public bodies alike to meet people at the right moments, in the right places and with the right tone.

Next week, we will turn to the other side of the coin: the builds, murals, tunnels and takeovers that transformed Ireland’s streets, stations and shopping spaces into immersive canvases throughout the year, showcasing the full creative potential of the medium.