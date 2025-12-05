New Campaign from Boys+Girls Shows Jacobs Capture the Essence of Christmas

It wouldn’t be Christmas in Ireland without a few tins of chocolate Kimberley, a few packets of Mikdo or Coconut Creams lying around the house.

With this in mind, Boys + Girls has created a new audio campaign for the Valeo Foods-owned Jacobs brand that evokes the time-honoured family tradition of stocking up on Jacobs biscuits, a festive phenomenon captured and illustrated beautifully with a Kimberley Elites tin.

“For 174 years, Jacobs has been part of Ireland’s Christmas traditions”, says Maire Farrington, brand manager at Valeo Foods.

“While Christmas never looks the same from one house to the next, there’s one constant – the ritual that makes it feel like Christmas: Jacobs Elite Chocolate Kimberley biscuits. In a season full of rituals old and new, this latest Christmas campaign celebrates the enduring place Jacobs holds in Irish homes. Developed with the team at Boys + Girls, it honours the memories we all share, rekindles the magic of opening that familiar tin, and reminds people why Jacobs has been at the heart of every Irish Christmas for generations. One tin. Many memories. All bound together by Jacobs.

“We feel so lucky in the creative department to get briefs like this. Jacob’s isn’t a brand you simply work on. It is a legacy you inherit,” said Jacob O’Driscoll, creative director, Boys + Girls.

“And this Christmas brief followed the Mikado work and the wider Valeo campaigns, where we had already been chasing that same creative standard. As we worked through the campaign, we realised these aren’t just biscuits. They are emotional props in the theatre of Irish homes, and that theatre is never more alive than at Christmas. Jacob’s is part of how Irish families remember things. Our job is to honour that place with ideas that make people smile, make them feel, and still entertain, while staying rooted in the small rituals people already hold close. I am excited to carry that into the new year with this brilliant team.”

Credits

Client: Jacobs

Creative Director: Jake O’Driscoll

Art Director: Jessie Newman

Copywriter: Jess Murphy

Designer: Simon Ross

Producer: Sinead Farrelly

Chief Relationship Officer: Pat Stephenson

Account Manager: Darragh Thompson

Account Executive: Ben White

Client: Valeo Foods

Chief Commercial Officer:Sinead Mc Aleese

Marketing Director: Eimear Gorman

Marketing Manager: Máire Farrington

CGI: llusion CGI Studio

Sound Design – Blast Audio