Opinion: Branded Content: Turning Up the Volume on Local Stories

Branded content on local radio delivers unmatched authenticity by leveraging trusted local voices and deep community connections, seamlessly weaving brand messages into the fabric of listeners’ daily routines, writes Peter Smyth, CEO, IRS+.

If there’s one thing that we’ve always believed at IRS+, it’s this: local stories deserve a microphone. And over the past year our branded content audio offering has proven that when you give communities a platform and pair it with the right brand partner, there’s a connection formed that makes an impact.

I believe that branded content on local radio has quietly become one of the most powerful tools in a marketer’s toolkit, though it rarely gets the same spotlight as digital advertising or social media campaigns. Yet, in countless towns and cities, radio remains a trusted companion as we go about our lives. Within that daily rhythm lies a unique opportunity for brands to speak in a voice that feels familiar, human, and close to home.

This sense of trust is one of the biggest reasons branded content on local radio matters. Brands benefit from the credibility of hosts who are already trusted by the audience. A well-crafted segment, story, or sponsorship becomes far more than an ad. For businesses, particularly regional or growing national brands, that trust is invaluable. It’s the difference between being noticed and being believed.

People may sometimes forget a pop-up banner, but they’ll remember the playful back-and-forth between presenters discussing a competition or giveaway.

The benefits for brands extend beyond awareness. Branded content allows businesses to show personality. Instead of a 30-second script, they can sponsor creative segments, vox-pops, call-ins, competitions, or even mini-documentaries about local issues or services.

Recently, collaborating with our creative and production partner FOE, and working alongside its agency, Starcom, The National Lottery partnered with broadcaster Joe Duffy to produce a series of short mini films that became an advertising and social media vehicle to tell the stories of the inspiring people from a selection of Good Causes throughout Ireland.

So how do brands succeed in creating such engaging radio content? The first and most crucial technique is authenticity. Audiences can detect forced content instantly.

If a host is reading copy that sounds stiff or unnatural, trust evaporates. Instead, the best branded radio stories allow presenters to use their own voice, humour, and lived experience.

Another proven technique is storytelling. Humans are wired to remember stories, not slogans. Brands that share real anecdotes-customer experiences, community initiatives, behind-the-scenes journeys-tap into the emotional power of radio.

For instance, with our Philadelphia Cream Cheese- Local Ambassadors campaign, we ran a competition to find local Philadelphia ambassadors in each of the 15 IRS+ station network areas who use Philadelphia Cream Cheese in their signature dishes.

Tapping into the popularity of cooking, these recruited ambassadors won a prize from Philadelphia and also voiced a local ad that ran for 4 weeks. Simple but surprisingly effective.

Interactivity is another essential tool. Call-ins, voice notes, live polls, and community shout-outs transform branded content into a two-way experience. Rather than hearing a message, listeners become part of the moment. This level of engagement not only strengthens impact but also allows brands to gather insights about audience preferences and behaviours.

Few can resist the Cadbury Secret Santa campaign, back on our network once again in 2025. We will further amplify activity this year with key stations broadcasting live from local cafés as Cadbury gave away free hot drinks – all with thanks to the Cadbury Secret Santa.

Humour also works brilliantly on radio. A playful recurring segment or tongue-in-cheek challenges tied to a brand can become memorable and shareable.

But perhaps one of the most compelling reasons branded content on local radio continues to grow is cost-effectiveness. The production costs are low, especially when content relies on storytelling rather than high-budget visuals. Local radio stations also often bundle packages that include touchpoints—live reads, interviews, social amplification, podcast versions of segments, and event partnerships. For small and medium-sized businesses, this creates an attractive, scalable option.

Moreover, the return on investment can be impressive because of the trust factor. Listeners are more likely to follow through on recommendations heard from familiar voices.

Many local stations can also provide detailed audience insights and post-campaign evaluations, helping brands understand what resonated and where to optimize.

In a media landscape that’s often dominated by algorithmic preferences, branded content on local radio stands out because of its simplicity: people listening to people. It’s intimate, warm, and grounded in community spirit. For brands looking to cut through the clutter, to not only be heard but be welcomed, local radio offers a rare and powerful stage. What’s not to like?