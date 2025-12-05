AudioXi & Veritonic Set New Benchmark With Advanced Audio Analytics Campaign

In a market first for Ireland,the digital audio exchange audioXi, partnered with independent audio research platform Veritonic, to measure the impact of Aero’s recent ‘’Lost Bubbles’’ digital audio campaign.

The six-week campaign featured a 30-second digital audio advertisement targeting adults aged 25-34. Post campaign research showed meaningful boosts in brand awareness, favourability, brand associations, and purchase intent.

The campaign also reinforced the increasing impact and effectiveness of digital audio as a brand-building channel, particularly around shifting perceptions among audiences who previously would have had lower familiarity with the brand.

In assessing the campaign’s impact, Nestlé customers who heard the advertisement experienced an 8% increase in product awareness. Listeners exposed to the campaign also developed a 7% more favourable opinion of the brand while it also drove a 5% rise in the purchase intent for the coming month.

Non-Nestlé customers, meanwhile, reported a +13% boost in awareness, +11% increase in favourability and a +3% lift in purchase intent.

The campaign also delivered strong brand-building outcomes. Prior to exposure, 63% of consumers associated Aero with its signature ‘light and bubbly’ texture, a figure that increased by an additional +4% among those who heard the advertisement.

In terms of value perception, most customers reported expecting to pay between €1.50 and €2 for a single bar, demonstrating clear alignment between pricing and consumer expectations.

The campaign also performed strongly on memorability, with 28% of exposed listeners recalling hearing an Aero ad within the last seven days, an impressive level of recall when accounting for the campaign’s limited run time and an average exposure of three listens per person.

Speaking about the outcomes of the campaign, Kate Finlay, account director at WPP Media Ireland said:“At WPP Media Ireland, we were delighted to partner with audioXi for the Nestle Aero Lost Bubbles campaign. Our collaboration led to a market first digital audio brand uplift study with Veritonic, which allowed us to explore truly innovative and creative ways to connect with our audience through digital audio. The results were compelling. Digital audio not only proved its immense value in driving key brand metrics like engagement, awareness, and consideration, but also excelled as a high-performance channel. Crucially, the campaign delivered a significant uplift in purchase intent, which directly translated into a notable increase in sales for Aero. audioXi’s expertise was instrumental in achieving these outstanding results.’’

According to Clara Pryor, senior account manager with Media Central said: ‘’Partnering with Mindshare and Nestlé on this campaign has been a powerful demonstration of digital audio’s capability to deliver meaningful brand growth. With measurement aligned to other digital channels, we can now clearly quantify how digital audio drives shifts across all key brand metrics. Digital audio has moved beyond a complimentary role and is now a high impact, results driven channel that is essential for brands looking to influence perception and behaviour where it matters most.’’

According to audioXi, the case study represents a milestone in digital audio measurement in Ireland, “demonstrating that even short-run campaigns can accomplish measurable improvements across awareness, favourability and purchase intent, while elevating brand awareness and recall. The partnership with Mindshare of WPP Media played a key role in driving this innovative approach to measurement, reflecting the agency’s commitment to pioneering new solutions in digital audio.”