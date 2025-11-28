Just Eat Goes OOH For Perfect Street Campaign

Out of Home (OOH) media agency Talon, in collaboration with UM Ireland and Just Eat has rolled out the latest burst of ‘The Perfect Street’ campaign, bringing Dublin’s food culture to life in a way that connects with commuters “where it matters most.

Building on the previous campaign, this new phase puts the iconic Luas format front and centre, transforming the daily commute into every “foodie’s dream street” with each carriage is wrapped to spotlight a different local restaurant.

According to JustEat, the campaign is a “celebration of the city’s vibrant culinary scene and a smart reminder of the breadth of restaurants such as Sano Pizza, Hawker by Hang Dai, Mad Egg, Pablo Picante and Fired Up Pizza, which are all now available on Just Eat.

The Luas-wrap is supported by a city- wide mix of OOH formats designed to amplify reach and frequency. With Adshel, Adshel Live, 96 Sheets, 48 Sheets, commuter digital and roadside digital all playing their part in various ways.

Circle Content, which is part of Boys+Girls, was the creative agency behind the campaign.

“This campaign isn’t just advertising; it’s about creating the dream Dublin street, showcasing the city’s favourite restaurants as we celebrate our newest partners. Utilising the iconic Luas format allows us to directly connect this incredible selection with the busy commuters who need it most. Our partners are the heart of Just Eat and showcasing their identity in such a bold and unmissable way is a powerful testament to our ongoing investment in their success”, said John Carey, head of marketing, Just Eat.

“The Luas Wrap gave us the perfect canvas to bring the ‘Perfect Dublin Street’ concept to life. By dedicating each carriage to a different restaurant, we’ve turned the Luas tram into a moving portfolio of Dublin’s food scene while also highlighting the incredible variety on the Just Eat app,” added Ross Cunningham, client director, Talon.

Niamh Smyth, business director at UM Ireland said, “We’ve loved collaborating with Just Eat on this OOH campaign, which powerfully leverages the Luas format to spotlight their partners in a bold, memorable way. The Luas offers a prime opportunity to connect the brand with busy Dublin commuters.”